In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya examine how South Africa’s coalition negotiations are reshaping political power, particularly in Gauteng. Makhanya argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa weakened his influence by being absent during a pivotal period of negotiations. They discuss Panyaza Lesufi’s role in keeping the ANC central to coalition talks, Herman Mashaba and ActionSA’s negotiating position, Dali Mpofu’s growing influence in the MK Party, and the challenges facing Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. They also examine the ANC’s shifting power structures and the growing importance of regional politics.

Hosts: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade, Malibongwe Tyilo & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze



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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM



