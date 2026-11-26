Reporting by: Caryn Dolley

Edited by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Filmed by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn

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There are clear tensions between two of South Africa’s biggest motorcycle clubs – the MAC’s and the Crusaders. A fatal shooting outside a Pretoria pub has exposed just how deep the rift between them goes and how inflamed this arena really is.

To be clear, not all bikers are involved in brawls or anything illegal, with many clubs operating across the country without incident. However, obvious tensions in parts of the country’s biking arena.

I’m going to touch on an incident that happened several years ago.

Timothy Lotter was a security company boss and head of the South African chapter of the Satudarah motorcycle club, previously banned in the Netherlands, where it originated, over crimes including extortion. Lotter was fatally shot while driving in a Cape Town suburb in January 2020.

Months later, in September 2020, a gunman on a motorbike murdered Lotter’s associate Stephan Venter outside a restaurant about 50km from Cape Town’s city centre. There were suspicions that both Lotter and Venter had been involved in transnational drug trafficking.

This saga stoked up concerns about certain international outlaw motorcycle gangs setting up in South Africa. Now, let’s look at more recent happenings.

Members of the MAC’s and the Crusaders, as well as some other biker clubs, have clashed before. There was an incident in March 2025 in Pretoria North.

Then months later in December 2025 there was a brawl at a venue in the Eastern Cape.

At the time, the Crusaders addressed the venue on Facebook, saying the incident was unacceptable and that it apologised for involvement “despite our good intentions to prevent further bullying and disruption by the MAC’s.”

MAC’s president, Hendrik Brenkman, also issued a statement on Facebook saying: “It is regrettable that the situation, once again, turned into one of violence”. Brenkman added that the MAC’s bikers did not provoke anyone from other clubs and that “attempts to fabricate a different version” were “shameful.”

Tensions between the MAC’s and the Crusaders came into sharp focus again on the 10th of October 2026.

On that Saturday evening, a MAC’s Motorcycle Club biker and a father of two, Baden Watson, was killed, and another wounded, in a shooting outside the Little Britain Pub in Pretoria.

A biker affiliated with the Crusaders, Brian Smith, was arrested and is facing murder and attempted murder charges. I reported on the shooting, the worries about what could follow, and other concerns about an international outlaw motorcycle gang, Bandidos, possibly setting up shop in Johannesburg.

Bandidos members have been arrested in other countries, including Australia, which isn’t to say members in South Africa are up to anything illegal. But this comes as massive methamphetamine factories, with alleged Mexican cartel links, are being discovered here in our country - and there are suspicions this trafficking chain may involve Australian gangs.

In the days after the Pretoria shooting, many videos were posted to social media showing individuals in MAC’s apparel in clashes with others in Crusaders gear. There are two main stances on these videos.

One. The MAC’s official stance is that the uploaded footage shows incomplete incidents and is basically propaganda aimed at tarnishing its bikers.

Two. The other informal theory from sources who wanted to remain anonymous for their safety, is that the videos are simply evidence of thuggery.

I asked each club - the MAC’s and the Crusaders - several questions about the videos and other related issues, including the impact foreign outlaw biker clubs could have on local ones. Neither addressed the foreign clubs issue, so let’s unpack what they have said.

The MAC’s club issued a public statement from a founding member, Mannetjies Geyser.

He referred to a “media campaign” and “disturbing” social media posts by, according to Geyser, Crusaders members. Geyser also said, and I quote: “We strongly condemn the recent circulation of incomplete and defamatory videos and posts published by certain individuals”.

He basically stated that what he labelled propaganda, was to distract from what had happened to Baden Watson - the MAC’s biker who the Crusader’s member stands accused of killing. Geyser also raised the issues of active police investigations and expelled MAC’s members who still had club apparel.

As for the Crusaders, its National Vice President Eddie Jacobsen focused on the Watson shooting and, told me the club pledged its full cooperation with police if this was necessary.

Jacobsen also said the club’s sympathies were with all those affected by the tragedy. He added the police service had confirmed it was investigating the case and had advised the club not to get involved - and then declined to comment further.

Whichever way you look at it, there is clearly tension between the MAC’s and the Crusaders. The shooting in which Baden Watson was killed and another biker wounded underscores this. And there are concerns about international outlaw motorcycle groups setting up in South Africa.

The shooting in which Satudarah South Africa’s boss Timothy Lotter was killed back in 2020 underscores that.

For more on this and other connected issues, please follow my work on Daily Maverick. DM