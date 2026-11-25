In this Daily Maverick Business Chat, technology correspondent Steven Boykey Sidley joins Lindsey to examine Jensen Huang’s return to NVIDIA and the questions surrounding his leadership. They discuss NVIDIA’s influence over the global artificial intelligence industry, Cyril Ramaphosa’s Silicon Valley visit and South Africa’s ambitions to attract data centres. The conversation also explores artificial intelligence in higher education, the prospects for Bitcoin, the growing number of rand-backed stablecoins and whether the current slowdown in AI investment signals a bubble or a temporary correction.

Hosted by: Lindsey Schutters

Guest: Wandile Sihlobo

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!

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