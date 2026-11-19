At 7:20 on a Monday morning, MTN made a surprise bid for Telkom, and the markets have not settled since. On this Business Chat, Business Maverick’s Lindsey Schutters talks to Natale Labia, Daily Maverick’s geopolitical and macroeconomic correspondent. They cover what leverage really is (explained with a single pen), why gold is falling along with tech and crypto, and whether bonds are still a safe place to hide. They also ask whether AI will make life cheaper or just make companies leaner.

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Hosted by: Lindsey Schutters

Guest: Natale Labia

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!

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