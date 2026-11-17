Shadrack Sibiya was South Africa’s deputy national commissioner for crime detection until he resigned on 12 October 2026 while facing rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking charges. The case against Sibiya features a Gauteng strip club that previously also cropped up in a matter against Nafiz Modack who, along with his rival Mark Lifman, was once central to nightclub security battles that gripped Cape Town. Sibiya, in his capacity as an investigator, had brushes with Modack and Lifman, who were both later charged in different murder plot cases. Lifman himself was killed. Daily Maverick’s Caryn Dolley explains.

Reporting by: Caryn Dolley

Edited by: Anda Tolibadi

Filmed by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

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Shadrack Sibiya is now undoubtedly one of South Africa’s most controversial former cops. And that’s saying something. Aside from facing criminal charges and resigning in a manner that the police service has deemed a dishonourable discharge, his past involves interacting with some of the country’s most high-profile organised crime suspects, one who was murdered while on trial in a case involving an orchestrated killing.

I always say that in organised crime, everything is connected.

This sprawling saga emphasises just that.

Shadrack Sibiya was the deputy national commissioner for crime detection responsible for all dockets in South Africa.

His name cropped up in the country’s biggest policing scandal that erupted in July 2025 when it was alleged a cartel had infiltrated the state.

Fast-forward to September 2026, Sibiya was arrested on charges including rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking.

In the runup to that, according to allegations in a charge sheet, he sent sexually explicit messages to a 16-year-old girl. The sheet also accused him of instructing a group of young women, or girls, to change their clothes because he was taking them somewhere “classy”. It turned out the “classy” venue was a strip club in the Sandton vicinity, The Grand, where Sibiya allegedly bought the youngsters food and plied them with alcohol.

He is accused of raping an 18-year-old who was part of that group.

Those terrible allegations aside, The Grand is a venue with loads of baggage.

Back in 2010, amaBhungane reported that “opposition club owners” pointed out that despite talks of prostitution, The Grand, at that stage, had only been raided twice.

And there were questions around The Grand’s possible ties to police officers. A later controversy around The Grand involved fierce battles over nightclub security, which spread from the Western Cape to Gauteng.

Among those central to this was Nafiz Modack, who is now on trial in a Cape Town murder case.

In 2018, while I was covering an extortion matter that Modack faced in the city back then, it was alleged that during the previous year he and an associate, Jacques Cronje, had targeted The Grand.

The duo apparently sent the manager messages, threatening to burn down the venue.

Modack had allegedly also called the manager and - I’m going to sanitise the words here – shouted: “You must get your [police officers] ready with their guns, we are on our way and there is going to be fireworks.”

Sibiya, it turns out, was familiar with Modack.

A 2016 news article said Sibiya, was at that point, out of the police service and a private investigator, had intervened in a matter involving Modack and the ownership of a car.

Sibiya had reportedly said that Western Cape police officers were assisting organised crime figures, and that the car saga suggested it.

Now, here’s the thing.

Sibiya reportedly intervened in that matter involving Modack, whose alleged rival at the time was Mark Lifman, an organised crime accused in his own right.

Modack and Lifman were suspected of trying to dominate nightclub security in the Western Cape and later Gauteng.

Lifman was widely suspected of being a police informant.

He was also suspected of paying off certain cops to thwart investigations, but this was never proven as fact.

Sibiya had interacted with Lifman.

This may sound super dodgy, but keep in mind that Sibiya was a police officer and at one stage a private investigator who would inevitably have dealt with suspected criminals.

Sibiya’s association with Lifman is referenced in a Press Ombudsman finding about a 2014 Sunday Times article headlined “Hawks boss link to Sexy Boys gang drugs bust – Gauteng head allegedly took cash from suspects”.

This article alleged that Sibiya received money from gang leaders in Cape Town while heading the Hawks in Gauteng.

Sibiya denied it, lodged a complaint about the article, lost and at the time, intended to appeal.

Part of the article had said that Sibiya admitted to meeting Lifman a few times, but denied having any “dealings” with him, aside from Lifman giving the Hawks information.

So, there we have it, Sibiya once looked into a car matter linked to Modack and had some interactions with Modack’s alleged rival, Lifman.

Where are they all now?

Let’s start with The Grand – it’s clearly featuring in the police investigation into Sibiya, now an ex-police officer.

As for Lifman, he was murdered in the Western Cape Town of George in November 2024 while on trial for allegedly being part of a plot that saw Brian Wainstein, also known as the Steroid King, killed in Cape Town in 2017.

Modack, meanwhile, faces charges, which he’s denied, in a trial centred on police officer Charl Kinnear’s 2020 murder in the Cape Town.

Modack is also now a corruption convict because of his dealings with a police officer.

And Sibiya, well, he’s facing the criminal charges in the sexual grooming and rape case.

He’s since resigned from the police service while facing a disciplinary hearing.

Sibiya has gone from top cop to crime accused, just like Modack is and Lifman was.

Time will tell whether other words are applicable to Sibiya, like convict or acquitted.

As the case against him progresses, more names and incidents will probably add to the unfurling web around him. DM



