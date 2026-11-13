Watch – Zille vs Mashaba: the egos shaping Joburg’s coalition talks

Days after South Africa’s local elections, coalition talks in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni remain unresolved. Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya unpack why this round feels different from the 2024 national deal. They discuss how the DA’s role in a court case against the electoral commission cooled the ANC on its national partner, and why Makhanya doubts Helen Zille or Herman Mashaba will step aside. Join the conversation and share your comments in the section below!

Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM

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