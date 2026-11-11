Watch – Meat may get cheaper as El Niño looms



South Africa is going into an El Niño drought season with the largest maize harvest in its history: 17.6 million tonnes, against annual needs of about 12 million. In this Business Chat, Daily Maverick Business Editor Lindsey speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, agriculture and land envoy and chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber, about what that means for farmers and consumers. He explains why foot-and-mouth disease has kept beef farmers out of export markets, how fertiliser and fuel costs have risen, why vegetables and meat may stay affordable while starches rise slightly, and why neighbouring countries are more exposed.

Hosted by: Lindsey Schutters

Guest: Wandile Sihlobo

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM



