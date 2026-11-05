Watch — The ANC could be left with no metros, projections show

In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, recorded as votes from the 4 November local government elections were being counted, Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya discuss early projections and the US midterm results. Makhanya reports from the national results centre, where projections indicate the DA is positioned to govern the three Gauteng metros in coalition and ActionSA has gained ground. They examine provisional turnout of about 54%, the narrowing national gap between the ANC and the DA, the ANC’s projected losses in its Eastern Cape strongholds, and who may govern Johannesburg.

Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM



