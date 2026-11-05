Watch — Judge Navi Pillay on the Nobel peace prize and international justice

In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, Peter Fabricius speaks to Judge Navi Pillay in her hometown of Durban. On 9 October 2026, Pillay was announced as the winner of the 2026 Nobel peace prize. She is a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and is currently an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice. Join the conversation in the comments below.

Hosted by: Peter Fabricius

Guest: Nobel laureate Judge Navi Pillay

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!



Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider.



This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM







