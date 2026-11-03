Watch – Firoz Cachalia on the Madlanga Commission and fixing the police

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia sits down with Ferial Haffajee and sets out his plan to reset the police: outside experts on the panels that appoint provincial commissioners, an end to political interference in appointments, and changes to crime intelligence. He describes gangs and drug cartels as a national security problem, and says the army is not the answer. He also explains how money seized from criminals will be used to fight organised crime.

Reporting by: Ferial Haffajee

Filmed by: Reitumetse Pilane

Edited by: Anda Tolibadi

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Production assistant: Laura Brink

Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn

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