Watch – Firoz Cachalia on the Madlanga Commission and fixing the police

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia sits down with Ferial Haffajee and sets out his plan to reset the police: outside experts on the panels that appoint provincial commissioners, an end to political interference in appointments, and changes to crime intelligence. He describes gangs and drug cartels as a national security problem, and says the army is not the answer. He also explains how money seized from criminals will be used to fight organised crime.
Reporting by: Ferial Haffajee
Filmed by: Reitumetse Pilane
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Production assistant: Laura Brink
Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn
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