Watch — Ferial Haffajee and Kallie Kriel on the Constitution at 30

In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, part of a series marking 30 years of the Constitution, Ferial Haffajee speaks to Kallie Kriel of AfriForum about the Preamble’s vision that South Africa belongs to all who live in it. They discuss the organisation’s lobbying in the United States, the Expropriation Act, the “Kill the Boer” court case, the risk of South Africa's exclusion from Agoa, and whether Afrikaans institutions such as Sol-Tech are open to all.



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Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee

Guest: Kallie Kriel

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze



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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM



