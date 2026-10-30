Watch — Voting 101 with Rebecca Davis

South Africans vote in local government elections on Wednesday 4 November 2026, choosing the municipal councillors who make decisions on water, electricity, roads, refuse collection and rates and who then elect the mayor. Voters in the eight metros receive two ballot papers; those in local municipalities receive three. In this explainer, Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis sets out where and when to vote, which ID documents are accepted, what the ward, proportional representation and district ballots are for, and how votes are converted into council seats. In 2021, about three in 10 eligible South Africans voted.

Reporting by: Rebecca Davis

Filmed by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Edited by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Sub-edited by: Kevin Flynn

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