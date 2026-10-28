Watch — Frank Chikane, DA polls and the ANC’s retreat from the cities

In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, recorded a week before the 4 November local elections, Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya discuss the ANC’s campaign and its declining support in the metros. Haffajee reports from an ANC Johannesburg fundraiser that served as a soft launch for Reverend Frank Chikane’s mayoral campaign. They look at News24’s report on DA internal polls indicating the party may become the largest in six metros, whether the ANC is retreating to rural support bases, service delivery in Bronkhorstspruit, and the ANC’s argument about the risks of its decline.

Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation For Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM



