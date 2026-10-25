Watch – Top Court puts ANC candidates back on ballot after missed deadline

In the first episode of Daily Maverick’s Beyond the Lead, Tamsin Metelerkamp and Lerato Mutsila speak to parliamentary journalist Marianne Merten about the Constitutional Court’s 15 October ruling in the ANC’s dispute with the IEC. The ruling returns 181 ANC candidates in six municipalities to the ballot for the 4 November local government elections, after the party did not complete the final submission step before the deadline. Candidates from 32 other parties are also included. The discussion covers the IEC’s reprinting of ballot papers, Fikile Mbalula’s remarks on the GNU, and the precedent the case may set while the court’s reasons remain unpublished. Listen now and join the conversation in the comments section below!

Hosted by: Lerato Mutsila and Tamsin Metelerkamp

Guest: Marianne Merten

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

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This episode of Beyond the Lead is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM



