Watch - Ramaphosa’s reform message as polls show continued ANC decline

In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya assess four opinion polls ahead of the 4 November local government elections. All four point to a continued decline in ANC support, with the DA polling between 25% and 27% and the MK Party between 12% and 15%. They discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s focus on national reforms, the DA’s Johannesburg campaign under mayoral candidate Helen Zille, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s anti-migrant platform, and Jacob Zuma’s apparent move to position his son Duduzane as successor.



Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!