Watch – Ferial Haffajee and Ernst Roets on AGOA, crosses and autonomy

In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, Ferial Haffajee presses Ernst Roets of the think tank Lex Libertas about his group’s recent campaign in the United States. She asks why its Washington vigil of 3,000 crosses focused on farm-attack victims, why the group took its case abroad rather than to South African institutions, and whether it bears any responsibility if South Africa loses AGOA, as President Cyril Ramaphosa warns of possible exclusion. Roets sets out his positions on each, along with his case for decentralisation.

Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee

Guest: Ernst Roets

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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