Watch — Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March: Tenders, funding and MKP



In this Daily Maverick Power Chat, Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya discuss March and March, the anti-migrant movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Both journalists covered the “third force” of the early 1990s, and Makhanya argues the movement’s scale points to significant funding and organised backing.

They examine News24’s report that Ngobese-Zuma and her husband won about R12-million in state tenders, how social media spread misinformation about a court ruling on asylum, lessons from the July 2021 unrest, and the government’s response ahead of local elections.

Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM