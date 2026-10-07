Watch — Where’s the ANC? Inside the party’s quietest election campaign yet

With less than a month until South Africa’s 4 November local government elections, Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya assess the state of the ANC’s campaign. They also talk about Johannesburg, where recent polling suggests the DA will not win an outright majority.

Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism. DM