Watch – Manifesto test: The revolution promised, the record questioned

The EFF is consistent on municipalities having to focus on serving the people. Good intentions, all the right words, but what does its track record reveal?

Hosted by: Lerato Mutsila and Ferial Haffajee

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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This episode of Power Chat is brought to you by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, an organisation dedicated to strengthening democracy and human rights across the world, and creating new momentum for liberalism.

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