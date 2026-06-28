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Watch – South Africa’s anti-migrant campaigns: What’s really driving them?


28 Jun

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South Africa is experiencing its strongest anti-migrant backlash in years. But when we investigated one of the most successful online campaigns driving this movement, we found evidence suggesting its real motivations may not be what supporters believe. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis explains.

Reporting by: Rebecca Davis
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Sub-edited by: Kim Maxwell

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