Watch — Xenophobia, fear and South Africa’s fault lines

South Africa is confronting one of its most significant waves of xenophobic unrest in years. Rebecca Davis, Victoria O’Regan and Felix Dlangamandla examine the forces driving it, the human impact and the questions hanging over the days ahead.
Hosted by: Rebecca Davis, Felix Dlangamandla, Victoria O’Regan
Edited by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa
Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze
You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!
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