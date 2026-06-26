Watch — Xenophobia, fear and South Africa’s fault lines

South Africa is confronting one of its most significant waves of xenophobic unrest in years. Rebecca Davis, Victoria O’Regan and Felix Dlangamandla examine the forces driving it, the human impact and the questions hanging over the days ahead.

Hosted by: Rebecca Davis, Felix Dlangamandla, Victoria O’Regan

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!

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