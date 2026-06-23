Watch – Mondli Makhanya: MK will win eThekwini/Durban

South Africa’s political map is shifting fast. Can Helen Zille take Johannesburg? Is the ANC running out of leaders? Why is the DA struggling to broaden its appeal, and is MK set to dominate KZN?

Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya unpack the race for Joburg, coalition politics, and the major political realignments reshaping South Africa.

Hosted by: Ferial Haffajee and Mondli Makhanya

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify!

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