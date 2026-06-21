Watch – Principal allegedly behind bigoted Facebook posts moves to new Cape Town school

The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed that George Gueorguiev, the Kommetjie Primary School principal at the centre of a 2025 hate speech controversy, has been transferred to a deputy principal post at Simon’s Town School. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis explains.
Reporting by: Rebecca Davis
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme and Kevin Flynn
Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider. DM