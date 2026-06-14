Watch – Nelson Mandela Bay’s dodgy job ads: Parliament calls for criminal probe

Nelson Mandela Bay is under Parliament’s microscope after the Cogta committee called for a criminal investigation into irregular job advertisements posted by the troubled metro. With no permanent city manager in place and a growing leadership vacuum, MPs are demanding accountability over who authorised the suspicious hiring process — and why it was allowed to proceed unchecked.

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