Watch – They never gave up: Families fight for justice over apartheid-era atrocities

In this episode of Power Chat, Marianne Thamm and Caryn Dolley discuss the relentless campaign for justice led by the families of victims of apartheid-era atrocities. Backed by civil society organisations - the Foundation for Human Rights and the South African Coalition for Transitional Justice - the effort eventually resulted in the establishment of the Khampepe Commission, officially the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of Attempts to Halt Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Investigations and Prosecutions.



With: Caryn Dolley & Marianne Thamm

Edited by: Joel Seboa

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa

Original Theme Music & Design by: Bernard Kotze

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