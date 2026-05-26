Watch – Mounting evidence suggests rise of Mexican cartel activity in Mzansi

In April 2026, Mozambican authorities announced a major crackdown that involved confiscating masses of chemicals used to make drugs. They also announced arrests, including those of two individuals suspected of being Sinaloa Cartel members from Mexico. Mozambique borders South Africa, suggesting that the notorious cartel is on our doorstep. Now, there’s mounting evidence to suggest it’s actually much closer to home. Daily Maverick’s Caryn Dolley reports.
Reporting by: Caryn Dolley
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Creative input by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme
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