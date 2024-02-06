Experience Daily Maverick live.

Daily Maverick‘s flagship event, The Gathering is back. The focus this year: the 2024 elections (what else?!).

Join us for this full day event where we will bring together South Africa’s most influential leaders from all sectors of society. We’ll cut through the noise and you will leave knowing more and knowing better about the future of South Africa.

Daily Maverick journalists will be asking the tough questions and seeking the practical solutions. The full programme will be published at the beginning of March. In the meantime, scroll down to see a selection of our already-confirmed speakers.

Where: CTICC, Cape Town

When: Thursday 14 March, 2024

Time: 9am-6pm

Registration starts 7am.

Some of our confirmed speakers.

Feedback from previous attendees:

Was good to be surrounded by people who care about the future of SA and are doing something about it.
Online viewing : Friends who watched online were blown away with the constant professional answers to the rolling chats, the instant access to bios of the presenters and the fact that there were discussions for usually ignored online viewers during the coffee breaks for the those attending physically . Love the fact that you have made it all available online for us to revisit , relisten and share with those in our networks to encourage calls to action .
Was a very well organized event and I'm glad that I attended. The food and coffee was great, the topics were very interesting and thought provoking.
The planning and execution of this event was PHENOMENAL. Well done to the team! Every aspect of the day was well thought out and proactively addressed to avoid long queues and congestion. Clear communication, good food, excellently facilitated by Rebecca.
This was a brilliantly organized and run event. Speakers & panels were relevant, and the message of hope that came through was refreshing. Congratulations to all of the DM team! Will definitely be back for the next one!
Hosted by

Rebecca Davis

Supported by

