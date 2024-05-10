Born and raised in Brakpan, Prudence Mabasa (31) is a community chaplain, a youth minister, and the community development coordinator for the African Christian Democratic Party.

Mabasa, who has been with the ACDP for the past five years, loves art and literature and was motivated to join the party through her active involvement in her community.

“I saw that there was a lack of morality when it came to the politics that were being implemented and I was like, where is the voice for the Christian people, where is the voice of morality in our community, and that’s why I got into politics,” she said.

Her journey has not been without its challenges. She was orphaned at a young age, a life-altering event that she says shaped her and also contributed to her joining the ACDP.

“The only person who saw me was God, and I want to be like that person for someone else, that helper for them, to be like, hey, you’re not alone, you’ve got an older sister in the community,” she said.

Mabasa also volunteered at the Brakpan police station in the victim-friendly room for three years. This is intended as a space where victims’ dignity and rights are protected, empowering them and preventing them from being subjected to secondary victimisation by the criminal justice system’s inefficiency. However, in reality, this space is not functional unless a volunteer is present. Mabasa was that volunteer.

Of the ACDP she says, “We are here for those Christian principles to be part of us, and say that is what we stand for. A good morality code is something … to inspire not just young people but also the government.”