Inside South Africa's R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

The South African government had all but inked a deal worth R910,997,814.75 for SA Tourism to sponsor one of the English Premier League’s best-known teams, Tottenham Hotspur – until news of the deal reached Daily Maverick.

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

Documents obtained by Daily Maverick show that the South African government, through its marketing agency SA Tourism, is preparing to ink a deal worth R910,997,814.75 to sponsor one of the English Premier League’s best-known teams, Tottenham Hotspur.

By Rebecca Davis

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. (Photo: Leila Dougan) | Tottenham Hotspur Squad. (Photo: Twitter / @SpursOfficial)

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it

Following Daily Maverick’s reporting on SA Tourism’s plan to spend nearly R1-billion sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur, the Minister of Tourism has confirmed that a proposal is on the table. A statement angrily denied that Lindiwe Sisulu herself had any personal interest in the deal. Meanwhile, public concern over the expenditure is building.

By Rebecca Davis

Tottenham Hotspur advertisement

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal

SA Tourism’s interim Chief Financial Officer, Johan van der Walt, has admitted to having ties to an agency named in original documents relating to the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal.

By Rebecca Davis

Photo by Christopher Bill on Unsplash

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship ‘activation’ agency

SA Tourism’s interim CFO Johan van der Walt misrepresented his ties to the agency that was set to be used to activate the R1-billion Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal, Daily Maverick can reveal.

By Rebecca Davis

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

After the Bell: Could SA Tourism’s sponsorship deal with Spurs actually work?

We don’t know, of course, how many people will come to SA after seeing a badge that says ‘Visit South Africa’ on Harry Kane’s shoulder.

By Tim Cohen

