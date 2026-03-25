Privacy Policy

Last updated: 25 March 2026

Daily Maverick (“we”, “us”, “our”) is committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring transparency in how we collect and use data when you visit our website.

1. Information We Collect

We collect information in two ways:

a) Information you provide

This includes information you voluntarily submit, such as when:

creating an account or registering via a registration wall

subscribing to newsletters

contacting us

This may include your name, email address, and any other information you choose to provide.

b) Automatically collected information

When you visit our site, we collect certain technical and usage data, including:

pages visited

device and browser information

general location (country/city level)

anonymised or pseudonymous identifiers

2. Use of Cookies and Tracking Technologies

We use cookies and similar technologies to:

ensure the website functions correctly

understand how users interact with our content

improve performance and user experience

support relevant advertising

Types of cookies we use

Strictly Necessary (Always Enabled)

These cookies are required for basic website functionality and cannot be disabled. They support essential features such as security, user sessions, and site performance.

Consent Types:

security_storage

functionality_storage

Analytics

These cookies help us understand how users interact with our content. The insights gathered allow us to improve our journalism, features, and overall user experience.

These cookies are only set if you provide consent.

If you do not consent, we collect limited, non-cookie data for aggregated measurement and trend analysis.

Consent Types:

analytics_storage

personalization_storage

Targeting (Advertising)

These cookies are used to make advertising more relevant to you. They may be set by us or by our advertising partners and may be used to build a profile of your interests.

They do not directly store personal information but rely on uniquely identifying your browser and device.

Consent Types:

ad_storage

ad_user_data

ad_personalization

3. Analytics and Measurement

We use a combination of:

Google Analytics (GA4)

Used to understand traffic and engagement trends

When you consent, cookies are used for more precise measurement

When you do not consent, we collect limited, non-cookie data and use aggregated modelling to estimate trends

First-party analytics

We also use internal analytics systems to measure site usage and performance. These operate within our own infrastructure and help us maintain a consistent baseline view of overall traffic.

4. How We Use Your Data

We use collected data to:

analyse and improve our content and user experience

understand audience behaviour and trends

support our commercial operations (e.g. advertising and reporting)

ensure site functionality and security

communicate with you where you have signed up or registered

We do not use analytics data to directly identify individual users.

5. Use of Email and Registration Data

If you register on our site (for example via a registration wall) or provide your email address, we may use your email to:

create and manage your user account

provide access to content or features

send newsletters or editorial updates you have subscribed to

communicate important service-related information

Where required, we will obtain your consent before sending communications, and you can unsubscribe at any time using the link in those emails.

We do not sell your personal information.

6. Your Choices

You can control your cookie preferences at any time:

By clicking “Manage Preferences” in the cookie banner

in the cookie banner By adjusting your browser settings

You may choose to:

accept all cookies

reject analytics and/or advertising cookies

change your preferences at any time

7. Data Sharing

We may share limited data with trusted service providers (such as analytics and advertising platforms) to help us operate and improve the site.

Where data is transferred outside South Africa, we take reasonable steps to ensure it is handled securely and in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

8. Data Retention

We retain data only for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this policy, including analytics, reporting, and user account management.

9. Data Deletion

If you would like us to permanently delete any personal data we may have collected about you, you can submit a request.

We will process such requests in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

10. Contact Us

If you have any questions about this policy or how your data is handled, please contact us.