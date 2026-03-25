Privacy Policy

Last updated: 25 March 2026
Daily Maverick (“we”, “us”, “our”) is committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring transparency in how we collect and use data when you visit our website.
1. Information We Collect
We collect information in two ways:
a) Information you provide
This includes information you voluntarily submit, such as when:
- creating an account or registering via a registration wall
- subscribing to newsletters
- contacting us
This may include your name, email address, and any other information you choose to provide.
b) Automatically collected information
When you visit our site, we collect certain technical and usage data, including:
- pages visited
- device and browser information
- general location (country/city level)
- anonymised or pseudonymous identifiers
2. Use of Cookies and Tracking Technologies
We use cookies and similar technologies to:
- ensure the website functions correctly
- understand how users interact with our content
- improve performance and user experience
- support relevant advertising
Types of cookies we use
Strictly Necessary (Always Enabled)
These cookies are required for basic website functionality and cannot be disabled. They support essential features such as security, user sessions, and site performance.
Consent Types:
- security_storage
- functionality_storage
Analytics
These cookies help us understand how users interact with our content. The insights gathered allow us to improve our journalism, features, and overall user experience.
- These cookies are only set if you provide consent.
- If you do not consent, we collect limited, non-cookie data for aggregated measurement and trend analysis.
Consent Types:
- analytics_storage
- personalization_storage
Targeting (Advertising)
These cookies are used to make advertising more relevant to you. They may be set by us or by our advertising partners and may be used to build a profile of your interests.
They do not directly store personal information but rely on uniquely identifying your browser and device.
Consent Types:
- ad_storage
- ad_user_data
- ad_personalization
3. Analytics and Measurement
We use a combination of:
Google Analytics (GA4)
- Used to understand traffic and engagement trends
- When you consent, cookies are used for more precise measurement
- When you do not consent, we collect limited, non-cookie data and use aggregated modelling to estimate trends
First-party analytics
We also use internal analytics systems to measure site usage and performance. These operate within our own infrastructure and help us maintain a consistent baseline view of overall traffic.
4. How We Use Your Data
We use collected data to:
- analyse and improve our content and user experience
- understand audience behaviour and trends
- support our commercial operations (e.g. advertising and reporting)
- ensure site functionality and security
- communicate with you where you have signed up or registered
We do not use analytics data to directly identify individual users.
5. Use of Email and Registration Data
If you register on our site (for example via a registration wall) or provide your email address, we may use your email to:
- create and manage your user account
- provide access to content or features
- send newsletters or editorial updates you have subscribed to
- communicate important service-related information
Where required, we will obtain your consent before sending communications, and you can unsubscribe at any time using the link in those emails.
We do not sell your personal information.
6. Your Choices
You can control your cookie preferences at any time:
- By clicking “Manage Preferences” in the cookie banner
- By adjusting your browser settings
You may choose to:
- accept all cookies
- reject analytics and/or advertising cookies
- change your preferences at any time
7. Data Sharing
We may share limited data with trusted service providers (such as analytics and advertising platforms) to help us operate and improve the site.
Where data is transferred outside South Africa, we take reasonable steps to ensure it is handled securely and in accordance with applicable data protection laws.
8. Data Retention
We retain data only for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this policy, including analytics, reporting, and user account management.
9. Data Deletion
If you would like us to permanently delete any personal data we may have collected about you, you can submit a request.
We will process such requests in accordance with applicable data protection laws.
10. Contact Us
If you have any questions about this policy or how your data is handled, please contact us.