Africa, Wikipedia’s new frontier

It’s taken just 17 years for the free online resource Wikipedia to carve out a significant corner of the internet for a vast archive of human knowledge. As the fifth most popular web-based entity in the world, its 32.5 million editors upload an average of 600 new English articles to the site every day. But in 2018 - the year that marks a turning point for global connectivity, in which more people will be online than offline for the first time in history - Wikipedia is under increasing pressure to stand by its mission statement of ‘empowering and engaging people around the world’. To stay relevant, and with its coverage of almost every aspect of the Western world well established, Wikipedia is eyeing its next big challenge: Documenting the Global South.

Scanning the conference venue in a downtown Cape Town hotel, Emna Mizouni waves to a group of Wikipedians - the name given to volunteer Wikipedia contributors - that she met at a 2015 event in Mexico City. She appears to know almost everyone in the room, which is no small feat at Wikimania, the largest annual gathering of the world’s almost 33 million Wikipedians.

“Who doesn’t Google something and say, ‘ah! It has a Wikipedia article?’” said the Tunisian history and heritage communications specialist, who became one of the online platform’s army of volunteer editors and content curators in 2013, when it first became a resource in her North African home.

“Tunisia is not a western country, but we found that Wikipedia brings a solution for us and a room for us in the international atmosphere,” said Mizouni, adding that she immediately saw the many upsides to Wikipedia French as a partner for her heritage and history NGO, Carthagina.

“We first heard about a photo contest called Wiki Loves Monuments,” said Mizouni of Wikipedia’s annual photographic contest. “It’s brought a wider audience to Tunisia and given more credit to the documentation that we’re doing,” she said.

Tunisia is no stranger to innovation: it was the first country in Africa to connect to the internet, and it remains one of the most connected countries in North Africa and the Middle East. But the introduction of Wikipedia presented the country’s many free culture advocates and digital activists with a tool they’d never had before: The ability to present Tunisia to the world as a nuanced and vibrant country not just defined or dominated by the stigma of factional terrorism that often clouds the region.

As in Tunisia, Wikipedia’s popularity in non-English speaking countries around the world quickly grew. Soon, articles were being uploaded in 301 different languages, from Albanian to Zamboanga Chavacano. People from countries all over the world were signing up to add their knowledge to the database; others were searching for topics and information that reflected their needs, interests and lived experiences. With this growth, challenges unsurprisingly began presenting themselves.