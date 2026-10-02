What will private tutoring cost you?
Choose a level, subject, city and type of tuition to see what tutors typically advertise. Figures come from Teneo Online School's analysis of 750 tutoring ads from all nine provinces.
Estimated cost an hour
R0 an hour
R0
a year
R0
a month, spread over 12 months
Where your estimate sits among the 750 ads
The shaded band is the middle half of ads, R216 to R410 an hour.
How this estimate was worked out
|Step
|Figure
|Adjustment
We start from the average for the level and subject, then scale it by how far each other choice sits above or below the overall average of R330 an hour. Rounded to the nearest R10.