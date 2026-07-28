Exhibit B — The Story

Every name. Every connection.

South Africa came to a standstill in July 2025 when policeman Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi put organised crime infiltration on record and a bomb went off in law enforcement. Whatever his motives, what followed — the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and a parallel parliamentary hearing — moved faster than anything South Africa's criminal justice system had ever seen. Arrests, suspensions and shootings marked the moment.

Caryn Dolley watched without surprise.

The Untouchables is a journalist's life work vindicated in real time: organised crime at an unbelievable scale, criminals who co-opted police and gutted the institutions meant to stop them. But this cartel is not new. Its predecessors built up the Mandrax routes that the apartheid state manufactured, that the liberation struggle may have secretly used, and that democracy never dismantled.

The cast of characters in this book covers them all and spans the globe — alleged cartel members, accused cops, indicted politicians, and enablers across the private sector and security industry. From a Mandrax mastermind who rubbed shoulders with political heavyweights and a sharp-tongued businessman with a love of money now facing criminal charges, to gang bosses killed before they could talk.

These names were not secrets. Dolley knew them. Her sources knew them. The police knew them. The politicians knew them.

For years, they moved through the system with an invisible shield — not hiding, not particularly careful, just somehow immune to consequence. Untouchable.