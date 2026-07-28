Daily Maverick
Maverick 451 — an imprint of Daily Maverick File No. 2026 – 0817
Exhibit A— The Book

Maverick 451 presents

The Untouchables — Drug Lords, Dirty Cops, and South Africa's Darkest Secrets The Untouchables — Drug Lords, Dirty Cops, and South Africa's Darkest Secrets

Caryn Dolley
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Shipping from 17 August 2026

The Untouchables — book mockup

Every name. Every connection.

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Exhibit B— The Story

Every name. Every connection.

South Africa came to a standstill in July 2025 when policeman Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi put organised crime infiltration on record and a bomb went off in law enforcement. Whatever his motives, what followed — the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and a parallel parliamentary hearing — moved faster than anything South Africa's criminal justice system had ever seen. Arrests, suspensions and shootings marked the moment.

Caryn Dolley watched without surprise.

The Untouchables is a journalist's life work vindicated in real time: organised crime at an unbelievable scale, criminals who co-opted police and gutted the institutions meant to stop them. But this cartel is not new. Its predecessors built up the Mandrax routes that the apartheid state manufactured, that the liberation struggle may have secretly used, and that democracy never dismantled.

The cast of characters in this book covers them all and spans the globe — alleged cartel members, accused cops, indicted politicians, and enablers across the private sector and security industry. From a Mandrax mastermind who rubbed shoulders with political heavyweights and a sharp-tongued businessman with a love of money now facing criminal charges, to gang bosses killed before they could talk.

These names were not secrets. Dolley knew them. Her sources knew them. The police knew them. The politicians knew them.

For years, they moved through the system with an invisible shield — not hiding, not particularly careful, just somehow immune to consequence. Untouchable.

Until now.

The Untouchables

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Exhibit C— The Events

Live Launch Events

Cape Town
19 AUG

The Watershed, V&A Waterfront

Caryn Dolley in conversation with Marianne Thamm.

Ticketed
Indicate Interest
Caryn Dolley Marianne Thamm
Gqeberha
20 AUG

Exclusive Books, Walmer Park

Caryn Dolley in conversation with Estelle Ellis.

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Caryn Dolley Estelle Ellis
Johannesburg
25 AUG

Exclusive Books, Rosebank

Caryn Dolley in conversation with Ferial Haffajee.

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Caryn Dolley Ferial Haffajee

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Exhibit D— The Reporter

About the Author

Subject Caryn Dolley
Ref. CD—451Status: Active

Caryn Dolley

Investigative journalist, Daily Maverick

Award-winning Daily Maverick journalist Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of cops, gangs and kingpins in South Africa and across the world. Through police investigations, court documents and countless sources, she pieces together how the country's criminal empires have overlapped, merged and clashed — and who has been protected in the process.

She is the author of three previous books on South African organised crime: Clash of the Cartels (2022), To The Wolves (2021) and The Enforcers (2019), alongside Man Alone, her 2024 Maverick 451 title on Nelson Mandela's top cop.

Exhibit E— Secure Your Copy The Untouchables — book mockup

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Every name. Every connection. Out now for pre-order — shipping from 17 August 2026.

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