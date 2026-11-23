Choose your own adventure
Grand Theft South Africa
What South Africa looks like in the future depends on whether anyone is still holding the powerful to account.
Your task:
You’re the editor-in-chief of Daily Maverick and your calls directly impact the future of the country.
Each chapter brings a new story to your desk. Do you investigate, publish, wait or walk away? The choices aren’t always easy, and getting them wrong can have consequences far beyond the newsroom.
You have three reporters. Every investigation takes time and resources, and once a journalist is assigned to a story, they’re there to stay. Choose wisely.
A game: chapters 4 and 5 are scenarios, and the editor-in-chief, choices and outcomes are fictional.
Why independent journalism matters
Those in power don’t police themselves.
Corruption rarely announces itself. It takes journalists with the time, the skills and the protection to connect the dots.
Independence changes everything.
Journalists must be free to investigate, publish and challenge powerful interests without fear or favour. Without that independence, the stories that matter most can be the first to disappear.
The truth is freely accessible to everyone.
Daily Maverick has no paywall. A student in Mthatha should be able to read the same investigation as a CEO in Sandton. The public’s right to know shouldn’t depend on what someone earns.
Someone has to pay for quality journalism.
Investigations take months, sometimes even years. They need journalists, editors, photographers, lawyers and people willing to be patient. Maverick Insiders pay for that work so the rest of the country can read it.
This is a game. Chapters 1 to 3 are inspired by real South African stories; chapters 4 and 5 are scenarios. The editor-in-chief, the choices and the outcomes shown are fictional and are not events that occurred. Images: Generated with Google Gemini Flash Image 2.5.