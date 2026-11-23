What South Africa looks like in the future depends on whether anyone is still holding the powerful to account.

Your task: You’re the editor-in-chief of Daily Maverick and your calls directly impact the future of the country. Each chapter brings a new story to your desk. Do you investigate, publish, wait or walk away? The choices aren’t always easy, and getting them wrong can have consequences far beyond the newsroom.

You have three reporters. Every investigation takes time and resources, and once a journalist is assigned to a story, they’re there to stay. Choose wisely.

Start

A game: chapters 4 and 5 are scenarios, and the editor-in-chief, choices and outcomes are fictional.