Advertise with Daily Maverick
South Africa reads it here first.
Daily Maverick is home to the country's most engaged news audience: readers who arrive for journalism that defends truth, and stay far longer than the industry is used to. Reach is only the start. A meaningful share of that audience is signed in or subscribed, a named and ongoing relationship with the newsroom rather than passing traffic.
The Maverick sections
Five distinct audiences under one masthead
Each Maverick section holds its own audience, so a campaign can speak to the whole country, or precisely to the readers who matter to it. Every section is measured on the same basis: monthly readers, visits, pageviews and real time spent reading.
Monthly readers by section
|Section
|Monthly readers
|Visits / month
|Pageviews / month
|Avg time on articles
The Daily Maverick difference
Every publisher sells reach. What Daily Maverick sells is a relationship: tens of thousands of readers fund this journalism out of their own pockets, and more than a million have signed in to be known by it. Your brand meets them inside that trust.
They pay for it
Maverick Insiders voluntarily fund the newsroom. It is the strongest trust signal in media, and it renews month after month.
They lead with it
Daily Maverick readers are influential, educated and wealthy: the decision-makers other media claim and this audience actually delivers.
They stay for it
Attention here is counted in minutes, not seconds: of engaged reading per visit on the site, and per visit in the app.
Time on articles by section, per reader
App & print
From the lock screen to the weekend paper
The most committed readers carry Daily Maverick with them: in the app through the week, and in DM168 on the coffee table every weekend.
The Daily Maverick app
Our most habitual audience: app readers open Daily Maverick more than ten times a month, and stay longer per visit than anywhere else we publish.
DM168, the weekend authority
A premium 48-page weekly newspaper every Friday: news, business, lifestyle and sport, plus the MavericKids section, at Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport lounges nationwide.
Opportunities
Ways to work with us
Onsite display
Premium placements across the site and its five section brands: run of site, or targeted to a single audience.
Newsletter sponsorship
Own the morning with First Thing, or match a specialist newsletter to a specialist audience across 16 titles.
Brand storytelling, editorial standard
Produced with Daily Maverick's craft, clearly labelled exactly as you see it on our pages, and built to be read, not scrolled past.
Podcasts & events
Host reads, series sponsorships and live events that put your brand in the room with our audience.
Campaigns across the site, five section brands, the app, 16 newsletters, six social platforms, podcasts, live events and the DM168 weekly newspaper, planned with the people who know this audience best.Talk to our commercial team