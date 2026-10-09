Daily Maverick

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South Africa reads it here first.

Daily Maverick is home to the country's most engaged news audience: readers who arrive for journalism that defends truth, and stay far longer than the industry is used to. Reach is only the start. A meaningful share of that audience is signed in or subscribed, a named and ongoing relationship with the newsroom rather than passing traffic.

The Maverick sections

Five distinct audiences under one masthead

Each Maverick section holds its own audience, so a campaign can speak to the whole country, or precisely to the readers who matter to it. Every section is measured on the same basis: monthly readers, visits, pageviews and real time spent reading.

Monthly readers by section

Section Monthly readers Visits / month Pageviews / month Avg time on articles

The Daily Maverick difference

An audience that pays for truth.

Every publisher sells reach. What Daily Maverick sells is a relationship: tens of thousands of readers fund this journalism out of their own pockets, and more than a million have signed in to be known by it. Your brand meets them inside that trust.

They pay for it

Maverick Insiders voluntarily fund the newsroom. It is the strongest trust signal in media, and it renews month after month.

They lead with it

Daily Maverick readers are influential, educated and wealthy: the decision-makers other media claim and this audience actually delivers.

They stay for it

Attention here is counted in minutes, not seconds: of engaged reading per visit on the site, and per visit in the app.

Time on articles by section, per reader

Newsletters

Half a million inboxes, by invitation

Led by First Thing, Daily Maverick's daily morning briefing, our newsletters reach readers who asked to hear from us. It is the closest thing in media to a standing appointment.

Newsletter Sent Subscribers Open rate

Social, podcasts & events

Wherever South Africa scrolls

The journalism travels. Beyond the site and the inbox, Daily Maverick reaches South Africans on six social platforms, with video, audio and live events on top.

Audience by platform

App & print

From the lock screen to the weekend paper

The most committed readers carry Daily Maverick with them: in the app through the week, and in DM168 on the coffee table every weekend.

The Daily Maverick app

Our most habitual audience: app readers open Daily Maverick more than ten times a month, and stay longer per visit than anywhere else we publish.

DM168, the weekend authority

A premium 48-page weekly newspaper every Friday: news, business, lifestyle and sport, plus the MavericKids section, at Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport lounges nationwide.

Opportunities

Ways to work with us

Onsite display

Premium placements across the site and its five section brands: run of site, or targeted to a single audience.

Newsletter sponsorship

Own the morning with First Thing, or match a specialist newsletter to a specialist audience across 16 titles.

Podcasts & events

Host reads, series sponsorships and live events that put your brand in the room with our audience.

Tell us who you need to reach. We'll show you where they read.

Campaigns across the site, five section brands, the app, 16 newsletters, six social platforms, podcasts, live events and the DM168 weekly newspaper, planned with the people who know this audience best.

Talk to our commercial team

Sources & method