In South Africa, conversations about gender-based violence often conjure images of bruised faces, crime scenes, police reports and devastating headlines about another life lost.

These realities demand our attention. But our response to GBV cannot begin and end with the violence we can see. If we are serious about prevention, we must confront the intimidation, humiliation and control that are too often dismissed as ordinary relationship problems.

Repeatedly telling someone they are worthless, isolating them from loved ones, questioning their reality or controlling what they wear and where they go is not simply unhealthy communication. It can be psychological abuse and part of a pattern of coercive control designed to undermine another person’s freedom and independence.

Psychological violence

This is about power. When jealousy is romanticised as love, possessiveness mistaken for protection and male authority treated as natural, abusive behaviour can be difficult to identify, let alone challenge. Psychological violence is not less serious because it leaves no visible injury. It can damage mental health, diminish autonomy and compromise a person’s ability to live safely.

The Human Sciences Research Council’s national gender-based violence study found that one in four (about 25%) South African women had experienced some form of emotional abuse in their lifetime, while more than half reported experiencing controlling behaviours.

What really stands out for me, though, is that many survivors did not necessarily recognise these experiences as abuse. These findings should trouble us, especially because young people’s earliest experiences of relationships can shape what they come to regard as acceptable.

Failing to recognise emotional, verbal and psychological abuse for what it is, is not unique to South Africa. A systematic review and meta-analysis of 201 studies involving more than 250,000 women from around the world found that psychological violence was the most prevalent form of intimate partner violence, experienced by an estimated 27% of women.

The evidence clearly shows that we need to broaden our understanding of what violence against women looks like, especially if we are to change harmful behaviours and attitudes among the next generation.

Online dangers

Today’s young people are growing up in a completely different world to us, where online bullying, harassment (which can lead to technology-facilitated GBV), humiliation and controlling behaviour can follow them from their homes into their phones and social media feeds and can be easily dismissed as part of growing up.

Technology has become an extension of these patterns of control. From demanding passwords, tracking a partner’s location, insisting on constant availability or threatening to share intimate images can turn everyday devices into tools of intimidation.

Equally, we cannot prevent violence without questioning what we teach about gender, masculinity, consent and entitlement. At Shout-It-Now, our experience reinforces the demand for support around these less visible forms of violence. Of more than 10,000 people who accessed GBV-related support after engaging with Chomi, our multilingual GBV support chatbot, 65% sought help concerning emotional and verbal violence; more than half went on to engage with a service stream.

These figures describe people engaging with our platform, not the prevalence of abuse across South Africa. Nevertheless, they point to a significant need for confidential, accessible ways to seek information and support.

For many survivors, the obstacle is not simply knowing where to go. Shame, stigma, financial dependence, fear of retaliation and the possibility of being disbelieved can make speaking to another person feel unsafe. Digital support can provide an important entry point, but it cannot replace the relationships and services that make sustained care possible.

Community dialogues

That’s why sustainable community-based programmes are so important – to be on the ground and engage with adolescent girls and young women, and key vulnerable groups. It’s here where we can facilitate community dialogues, help people to understand rights violations, reporting mechanisms, and challenge the attitudes that normalise abuse.

Prevention and response must work together. Unpacking our Chomi data further shows us that users initially engaged with the chatbot for sexual and reproductive health or HIV-related needs before disclosing experiences of GBV.

This reinforces why we cannot treat violence, HIV prevention and sexual and reproductive health as separate challenges. When we create accessible, confidential entry points to care, we open opportunities to identify needs that may otherwise remain hidden and connect young people to more comprehensive support.

Health is not only the absence of disease. It also involves mental and emotional wellbeing, bodily autonomy, safety and the ability to make informed decisions about one’s life.

A young person cannot meaningfully exercise control over their sexual and reproductive health if a partner controls their movements, relationships or access to services. Psychological abuse can undermine mental wellbeing, restrict help-seeking and make it harder to negotiate safer sex.

GBV prevention therefore belongs alongside HIV prevention, sexual and reproductive healthcare and mental health support, not in a separate silo.

Our ambition is not simply to help young people avoid disease. It is to create conditions in which they can be healthy, safe, empowered and able to thrive. That requires services that recognise the whole person rather than expecting young people to navigate fragmented systems for violence, health and psychosocial care.

Effective prevention

As South Africa marks 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, we must look beyond awareness campaigns and ask what our institutions are doing differently. Schools should teach young people to recognise coercive control and build respectful relationships. Healthcare and community services should be equipped to respond to psychological abuse, including when there is no physical injury. Referral systems must be accessible, confidential and responsive.

We must also confront perpetrators and the social norms that enable them. We cannot place the responsibility for ending violence primarily on survivors to recognise abuse, disclose it and find their own way to safety.

Boys and men must be engaged in challenging entitlement and control, while institutions must act with greater accountability. Prevention requires sustained work, not a single annual campaign.

It means changing what we tolerate in our homes, relationships and communities, while ensuring that support is available to those experiencing harm today.

No one should have to wait until violence leaves a physical mark before their pain is taken seriously. And South Africa should not wait for violence to become visible before acting to prevent it. DM