Public trust is not lost in a single moment. It is eroded, promise by promise, deadline by deadline, and through every instance where political assurances are made but never fulfilled. In a democracy already grappling with declining confidence in public institutions, the distance between what the government promises and what citizens experience on the ground has become one of the most consequential tests of accountability.

An African proverb reminds us, “A promise is a seed; it must be watered with action.” Yet, in politics, promises are often made with extraordinary conviction and conveniently abandoned with little explanation. Political leaders are sometimes quick to announce ambitious interventions, set deadlines and offer assurances, but are considerably less forthcoming when those commitments fail to materialise. The public cannot afford the luxury of forgotten promises, however. They live with their consequences.

South Africa’s water crisis is a particularly stark illustration of this disconnect. Across communities, residents endure unreliable water supply, deteriorating infrastructure and, in some instances, water that raises serious concerns about its quality. Behind these failures lie a combination of poor governance, inadequate infrastructure investment, corruption in procurement, weak planning, institutional inefficiencies and, critically, the failure to implement commitments intended to address these challenges.

During the 2024 Budget Vote , the minister of water and sanitation committed to complete the establishment of the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency by May 2025. The proposed agency was intended to consolidate responsibility for the development and maintenance of national water infrastructure, while significantly increasing investment from R10-billion to R30-billion.

This was not an inconsequential undertaking. It was a commitment framed around strengthening South Africa’s capacity to develop, maintain and invest in critical bulk water systems. Yet, more than a year after the deadline, the process to establish the agency remains unfinished.

This delay cannot be viewed in isolation from the water challenges confronting communities. The gastrointestinal illness outbreak in Bronkhorstspruit and persistent water supply disruptions in the City of Johannesburg are reminders that water infrastructure, governance and accountability are not abstract policy matters. They directly affect human dignity, public health, economic activity and the everyday lives of millions of people.

Difficult questions

When commitments intended to address these challenges are delayed, citizens are entitled to ask difficult questions. What happened to the promise? Why was the deadline missed? What progress has been made? Who is responsible for ensuring that the commitment is fulfilled? And, perhaps most importantly, what does the delay mean for communities waiting for solutions?

These questions are not an exercise in political point-scoring. They are the essence of democratic accountability. The failure to honour commitments has consequences that extend well beyond a delayed project or an unfinished policy intervention. It weakens the relationship between citizens and the institutions entrusted with governing on their behalf.

South Africa’s democracy depends on citizens believing that participation matters, that their voices count and that those elected to public office can be held accountable for their decisions and promises. When commitments are repeatedly made without demonstrable progress, that confidence begins to unravel. Declining voter participation and growing public disillusionment should therefore not be dismissed as political apathy alone. They may also reflect a deeper frustration with a political system in which promises are plentiful, but tangible results remain elusive.

A democracy cannot thrive on electoral participation alone. It requires an ongoing relationship of trust between citizens and elected representatives. That trust is sustained when commitments are honoured, when failures are acknowledged and when public officials are prepared to account for the decisions they make and the promises they fail to fulfil.

Political rhetoric

The problem is also that political rhetoric can sometimes become a substitute for the hard work of governing. Grand announcements and ambitious targets may generate headlines, but they cannot replace detailed planning, institutional capacity, adequate funding, implementation and sustained monitoring. South Africa’s challenges, from unemployment and economic growth to infrastructure development and basic service delivery, require more than promises of transformation. They require the discipline and determination to translate policy into measurable outcomes.

When commitments are not followed through, oversight itself risks becoming an exercise in repetition. Parliament hears promises, records undertakings and revisits matters, only to find that implementation remains incomplete. This is precisely why oversight must be deliberate, rigorous and consequential. The credibility of Parliament is not determined by how many questions it asks or how many commitments the executive makes before it. It is determined, in part, by its ability to ensure that those commitments are monitored and that the executive accounts for their implementation.

This is where the Executive Undertakings and Petitions Committee must make its mark. The committee must become an instrument through which parliamentary commitments are systematically identified, tracked, interrogated and followed up. Undertakings made in the National Assembly cannot simply disappear into Hansard or become buried beneath the demands of the next parliamentary programme. They must be subjected to consistent scrutiny, with clear timelines, progress reports and direct engagement with ministers and departments responsible for implementation.

Where deadlines are missed, the committee must demand explanations. Where progress is inadequate, it must interrogate the obstacles. Where commitments remain unfulfilled, it must ensure that these are brought back into the parliamentary spotlight. Accountability must not end when a minister makes an undertaking. It must begin there.

This responsibility must also be exercised in collaboration with other parliamentary committees. Oversight cannot be fragmented or unnecessarily duplicated. Committees must share information, coordinate interventions and leverage their respective mandates to ensure that the executive is held accountable. Parliament’s committees may have distinct responsibilities, but their collective purpose remains the same: to ensure that government serves the people and delivers on its obligations.

The committee’s petitions mandate is equally critical, particularly in a country where communities often feel that their grievances have gone unheard or that their struggles have been relegated to the margins of government priorities.

Frustrations and aspirations

Petitions are more than formal submissions to Parliament. They are an expression of citizens’ frustrations, concerns and aspirations. They provide a constitutional avenue through which individuals and communities can bring matters of public concern to Parliament, seek intervention and influence the oversight agenda. Sections 17, 56(d) and 69(d) of the Constitution affirm the right to petition and the powers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to receive petitions.

In a country confronted by persistent service delivery failures, the petitioning process must be accessible, responsive and meaningful. A petition about water, housing, roads, schools or the conduct of public officials is not merely a matter to be processed administratively. It represents people whose lived experiences demand attention. Parliament must ensure that the process does not become another bureaucratic destination where grievances are acknowledged but never resolved.

The Executive Undertakings and Petitions Committee must help bridge the gap between what is promised in Parliament and what is experienced by citizens outside its walls. It must strengthen the culture of accountability, give meaning to the constitutional right to petition and demonstrate that Parliament is not merely a forum for debate, but an institution capable of demanding answers and pursuing action.

Ultimately, the measure of commitment is not the applause it receives when it is announced, but the difference it makes when it is fulfilled. South Africans have heard enough promises. They deserve implementation, accountability and results.

A promise is indeed a seed. But without action, it will never bear fruit. We dare not fail this mandate. DM