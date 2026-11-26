Every day, my internet browser opens with the landing page of the University of Cape Town, where I am a post-retirement researcher and an emeritus professor. The page has, for the past few weeks, proudly announced UCT’s highest overall score in a decade on the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and UCT’s highest position in the past six years.

There are two reasons this is noteworthy.

The first is rather unsurprising and reflects what all universities do, which is to maximise their standing in the public eye through marketing, professional communication and brand management. So, to advertise that UCT is Africa’s top university and remains such is not, in itself, particularly unusual.

However, a second reason is more context-specific. When the UCT Senate and then UCT Council adopted resolutions on Gaza in 2024, we were assaulted with claims that the resolutions would be the end of the university and its standing. The resolutions, calling for no collaboration with researchers affiliated with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), rejection of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) characterisation of anti-Semitism in favour of the more nuanced Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism and committing to rebuilding Palestinian academe, were arrived at after extensive discussion in the Senate and supported by a substantial majority of academic members of the Senate. The Council subsequently adopted the resolutions in June 2024.

Pro-Zionist forces, including some funders, rapidly organised claims that funders would abandon UCT and it would crumble. We were told that UCT was at “a precipice” as a result of “ideological capture of its leadership” whose “hatred for Israel outweighed their responsibility for UCT’s future”. Others claimed that there was a “donor exodus” and that the UCT Council was engaged in “a masterclass in incinerating millions, potentially billions, of endowment rands while whistling a catchy political tune”. The latter was accompanied by an AI-generated image of dancing academics against the backdrop of Table Mountain, burning money in a boodle “bonfire”. Yet another tirade claimed that “medical, technological, scientific and other forms of research” would be stifled because of the resolutions and that the IDF resolution “damaged UCT’s global reputation”, with major donors withdrawing funding because “they don’t want to be financially associated” with UCT. This was reinforced in Professor Adam Mendelsohn’s affidavit seeking to overturn adoption of the resolutions, in which he characterised the Council’s actions as “reckless”, which would “threaten the futures of staff, students, and institutions at UCT”. Another report, based on confidential discussions within UCT council that was unlawfully shared with Breitbart News, was even more implausible in its claims that UCT was losing two-thirds of donor funding due to the resolutions.

But UCT’s record since the adoption of the resolutions tells a different story.

It has remained a top university, if not improving its performance. For example, on 19 July 2024, UCT rose two places in latest world rankings, on 8 July 2024, UCT remained Africa’s top university in latest rankings, and on 5 July, UCT rose in global research rankings. In 2025, this trend continued with “UCT rises in Medical and health and education studies” (12 February), “UCT achieves highest QS ranking in a decade” (19 June), “UCT climbs in World University Rankings, placing highest in a decade (20 June), “UCT retains African lead in 2025 global rankings” (5 September), “UCT leads Africa once again, climbing in global rankings (9 October) and “UCT leads Africa in two major international rankings” (2 December). This trends continues in 2026 with “UCT’s status as Africa’s highest-ranked university reinforced” (18 June), “UCT remains South Africa’s top university in latest Shanghai Ranking (19 August), “Celebrating UCT’s rise in the Times Higher Education rankings (30 September) and “UCT’s rise in the THE rankings” (8 October).

The UCT Annual report in 2025 shows a sizeable rise in research funding from 2023 to 2024 of 18% and then a modest 5.5% decline in 2025. This still represents an 11% increase over 2023 levels and the drop in 2025 likely reflects the termination of US funding through the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which affected all South African institutions, particularly Wits, UCT and the South African Medical Research Council. Notably, neither of the latter two institutions adopted any resolutions on Gaza. Wits’ loss of research income due to NIH cuts was substantial, with one estimate of R3.2-billion at Wits alone, compared with a drop in total research income at UCT of R0.14-billion in 2025. UCT finances overall (general operating budget) also achieved a remarkable turnaround, posting a 1% surplus in the 2025 financial year compared with three years of unprecedented budget deficits from 2022 to 2024.

So, while it is true that UCT’s Gaza’s resolutions did see three funders withdraw or indicate intent to stop funding, it is also the case that UCT was able to mobilise other resources to keep its international standing and research operational. Contrary to the doomsayers, UCT did not go over a precipice, decline in international standing or disregard the futures of staff, students, and institutions at UCT. Quite the contrary.

The real intent

How is it possible for one reality to be manufactured so determinedly when the truth points in a different direction? Quite simply, the intent of these doomsday claims is not to protect the standing of UCT, or the interests of its staff and students. If it were, critics of the Gazan resolutions might have found less-conflictual and resource-intensive ways to resolve the matter. Why drag the university to court at extremely high cost, if you are so concerned about the perilous financial situation of the institution? The real intent is to dictate to the university what resolutions it can adopt and what matters cannot be touched. Ironically, this is exactly the interference in academic freedom that the resolutions’ detractors falsely claim is impacted by the resolutions.

But the point is not evidence or actual reality. It is the threat. As Professor Mendelsohn states in his supplementary affidavit, whether the resolutions might jeopardise UCT’s ability to raise funds in the US because of state laws prohibiting donations to institutions boycotting Israel, “is not the point”. [author’s emphasis] He is rather concerned with claiming procedural irregularities which might have consequences based on hypothetical harms.

But the facts are that UCT has not been prevented from raising funds in the US, has continued to do so and has not been deserted by funders, save for three who deem it a requirement to absolve the Israeli state of its actions in Gaza in order for a grantee to receive their funds. It is a pity that those who complain so loudly about UCT’s adoption of the resolution are oblivious to the academic freedom of others to criticise Israel without fear of IHRA-driven victimisation. In that, they fail to appreciate how sections 16(1)(b) 16.1(d) and 16(2) of the Constitution dealing with freedom of expression, provide opportunity for a more nuanced treatment of the distinction between actual, threatened and prospective harm to the financial sustainability of a university.

The vice-chancellor of UCT said in an April 2026 interview about “donor backlash” and “crisis claims”: “I know some people are hoping for UCT to fail; that’s fine, they’re entitled to. But for those who care about UCT, I invite them to engage with us, and they’ll be very surprised to see how well this university is doing.”

The value of a threat is just that – a threat. Without evidence, it can be used to bludgeon. But the threat withers when exposed to the sunlight of real-life data. DM

