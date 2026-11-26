Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s distinguished career as South Africa’s first woman deputy president, followed by her service as a United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, will remain important chapters in our country’s history and in the global struggle for gender equality.

Yet another dimension of her remarkable legacy deserves particular recognition: her commitment to transforming the lives of disadvantaged South Africans through education, demonstrated by her establishment and leadership of the Umlambo Foundation.

It is from this perspective, and from my personal experience of working alongside her as chief executive officer of the foundation from 2011 to 2019, that I wish to pay tribute to a remarkable woman whose vision extended far beyond the corridors of political power and international institutions.

The vision

The Umlambo Foundation’s developmental journey began in 2009, reflecting Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s deeply held conviction that poverty cannot be sustainably overcome without addressing educational inequality.

Guided by its motto, “People Winning Against Poverty Through Education,” the foundation was conceived as an instrument of social and economic transformation, particularly in communities historically marginalised by apartheid and its enduring consequences.

Founding and chairing an organisation of this nature entails considerably more than establishing a nonprofit institution or presiding over board meetings. It requires an understanding of the structural inequalities affecting society, the courage to confront entrenched barriers to development and the ability to mobilise people, institutions, resources and partnerships around a common purpose. Above all, it requires a willingness to invest in people and communities whose potential has been constrained not by a lack of ability, but by a lack of opportunity.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka understood that the development of previously disadvantaged communities could not be achieved through short-term charitable interventions alone.

Sustainable transformation required investment in education, institutional capacity and leadership development, as well as opportunities for young people to participate meaningfully in the economy. This was the philosophy that informed her vision for the foundation.

Centres of excellence

One of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s important developmental ambitions was to see selected groups of under-resourced public schools equipped with the management, leadership and governance capabilities needed to become centres of educational excellence.

She recognised that improving educational outcomes requires much more than providing learners with classrooms, textbooks and physical resources. Schools must also be led by competent and visionary principals, supported by effective governance structures and served by motivated, appropriately equipped educators.

Her approach acknowledged the critical roles played by school principals, school governing bodies and teachers in creating environments in which learners can achieve their full potential.

Through the foundation’s school-development interventions, emphasis was placed on strengthening leadership and management, improving governance, enhancing teaching competencies and embracing the opportunities offered by technology and digital education. The aim was to help schools take increasing ownership of their own improvement and become sustainable centres of educational excellence.

She understood that a well-managed school could become a powerful catalyst for transforming an entire community. Her ambition was therefore not simply to improve individual school results, but to build institutional capacity that would continue producing positive educational outcomes long after the foundation’s direct interventions had ended.

Leadership, mentorship and organisational excellence

As chief executive officer of the Umlambo Foundation from 2011 to 2019, I had the privilege of working with Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka to translate her vision into organisational programmes, strategies and developmental objectives.

During those years, I came to appreciate her exceptional leadership acumen, strategic foresight and ability to connect a broad developmental vision with the practical realities of implementation.

She understood that successful organisations depend on clarity of purpose, sound governance, accountability, strategic partnerships and effective resource mobilisation. She could engage at both strategic and operational levels, maintaining a clear organisational direction while allowing management the space to fulfil its responsibilities.

What distinguished her leadership was her willingness to challenge conventional thinking, encourage innovation and insist that the foundation’s activities remained connected to their intended developmental impact. She demonstrated that leadership is not merely about occupying a position of authority; it is about creating an environment in which others can contribute, grow and deliver meaningful results.

I particularly valued her commitment to keeping the foundation true to its founding philosophy, even when confronted by the financial, institutional and operational challenges common to nonprofit organisations.

Her experience at the highest levels of government and multilateral leadership brought an invaluable perspective to the foundation. Despite the scale of her national and international responsibilities, she remained committed to the educational development of disadvantaged South African communities. For me, this was one of the defining characteristics of her leadership: she never lost sight of the ordinary South African child whose future could be transformed by access to quality education.

A developmental legacy beyond the classroom

The Umlambo Foundation’s contribution to South Africa’s development extends beyond conventional educational support. Its programmes and interventions have addressed several interconnected areas of educational development, including:

School leadership and management development: strengthening school principals’ competencies to improve institutional performance, accountability and educational leadership.

School governance: supporting effective governance and management practices that contribute to sustainable school improvement.

Teacher development and digital literacy: equipping educators with relevant competencies to respond to the changing demands of teaching and learning in an increasingly digital world.

Literacy development: supporting foundational literacy and learners’ ability to read for meaning.

STEM, coding and robotics: promoting access to technological and scientific skills that prepare young people for the opportunities and demands of the future economy.

Scholarships and graduate studies: providing financial support and opportunities for deserving students to pursue higher education and develop the professional competencies needed to contribute to society.

The foundation’s work, including its initiatives in rural and under-resourced communities, reflects an understanding that educational inequality is closely connected to wider patterns of poverty, unemployment and social exclusion.

Its Vhukoni Scholarships and other educational-support initiatives represent an especially important dimension of this work. By investing in deserving young people, the foundation has helped create pathways to professional development, economic independence and greater participation in the country’s development.

These interventions speak directly to the vision of a South Africa in which a person’s circumstances of birth, geographical location or socioeconomic background do not determine their opportunities in life. A just society is not merely one in which everyone enjoys equal constitutional rights; it must also provide meaningful opportunities for people to realise those rights through education, economic participation and human development.

This was the larger developmental purpose Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka sought to advance through the foundation.

Her legacy must live through those she empowered

As we reflect on Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s life and contribution, one of our most important responsibilities is to ensure that her legacy is not confined to speeches, memorial services and expressions of admiration. Her legacy must live through action.

I would particularly like to address the many former students who benefited from scholarships funded and administered through the Umlambo Foundation. Your educational achievements are not simply personal accomplishments; they also reflect the opportunities, sacrifices, generosity and vision of those who believed in your potential.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka understood that investing in one young person could have a multiplier effect on families, communities and society. Many of you have since acquired qualifications, entered professional careers, established businesses and positioned yourselves to become future industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers. You now have an opportunity – and indeed a responsibility – to become part of the next generation of philanthropists and community builders.

I challenge you to take a leaf from Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s book. Do not allow the benefits you received to end with you. Extend the hand of opportunity to another deserving student: support a young person who has the ability and determination to succeed, but lacks the financial means to pursue higher education.

You do not need to establish a foundation or possess enormous financial resources to make a difference. You can begin by sponsoring a student’s registration fees, purchasing textbooks, contributing towards tuition, providing mentorship or helping a deserving learner access educational opportunities.

Imagine the transformative power if every former Umlambo scholarship beneficiary committed to supporting even one aspiring student. That would be a fitting continuation of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s vision and a powerful demonstration that philanthropy is not simply about giving money; it is about multiplying opportunities and changing lives.

The greatest tribute we can offer her is to ensure that the opportunities she helped create continue to open doors for generations to come.

Farewell to a remarkable leader

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s life demonstrated that leadership carries responsibilities beyond personal achievement, political office or international recognition. Her journey from educator and liberation activist to South Africa’s first woman deputy president, and subsequently to the highest levels of United Nations leadership, was extraordinary.

Through the Umlambo Foundation, she also demonstrated that meaningful nation-building takes place through the patient, deliberate and often unseen work of investing in people and strengthening institutions.

As someone who had the privilege of working alongside her as CEO of the Umlambo Foundation from 2011 to 2019, I will remember her not only for the positions she held, but also for the vision she entrusted to us, the standards she expected of us and the difference she sought to make in the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Writing this tribute from the Far East, thousands of kilometres from home, does not diminish my connection to the vision we worked to advance. If anything, it reinforces my appreciation of the enduring significance of her contribution to South Africa and of the importance of preserving the legacy of institutions established to serve our people.

Her passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. Yet the values she championed, the institutions she helped build and the lives she touched constitute an enduring legacy.

May the Umlambo Foundation continue to advance the vision on which it was founded. May the schools it has supported become beacons of excellence. May the students whose lives it has touched become responsible, compassionate and successful leaders who remember where their journeys began. And may those who benefited from her generosity and vision become generous in their own right, extending opportunities to others who need a helping hand.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, you believed in the transformative power of education. You invested in people, strengthened institutions and challenged us to imagine a more equal and prosperous South Africa.

Your vision will live on. Your work will continue through others. Your legacy will endure.

May your soul rest in eternal peace.

Hamba kahle, Ma’am Phumzile. Your contribution to our nation and to humanity will never be forgotten. DM