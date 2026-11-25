South Africa has spent decades measuring poverty primarily through income and expenditure indicators.

While these measures remain important, they tell only part of the story. A household may earn slightly above the poverty line yet lack quality education, healthcare, adequate housing, access to sanitation, employment opportunities or basic safety. For policymakers seeking to build a more equitable society, the critical question is not simply how much money people have, but whether they can live dignified, productive and healthy lives.

This is precisely why South Africa should institutionalise the use of a Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) as a central tool for planning, budgeting and evaluating development interventions. The multidimensional approach recognises that poverty is experienced through several overlapping deprivations.

The United Nations Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative define multidimensional poverty through deficits in health, education and living standards. Unlike conventional monetary measures, the MPI identifies not only who is poor, but also how they are poor and which deprivations affect them most.

The developmental benefits of using a multidimensional poverty measure are significant.

A more accurate diagnosis of deprivation

First, multidimensional poverty measurement provides a more accurate diagnosis of deprivation. Statistics South Africa’s recent analysis of child poverty found that more than half of South African children continue to experience multiple overlapping forms of deprivation despite modest improvements between 2015 and 2023. Children were assessed across dimensions including nutrition, health, education, housing, protection and water and sanitation. The findings reveal vulnerabilities that income measures alone would fail to identify.

Second, a Multidimensional Poverty Index enables better targeting of public resources. Traditional poverty measures may direct assistance solely towards low-income households, whereas multidimensional analysis reveals which communities are deprived of specific services.

If a municipality identifies educational deprivation as the dominant driver of poverty in one district and inadequate sanitation in another, interventions can be tailored accordingly. As the UN Development Programme argues, national MPIs are not merely measurement tools but instruments for improving policy design and resource allocation.

Third, multidimensional measurement strengthens accountability. Development programmes are often evaluated according to spending levels or beneficiary numbers rather than outcomes. An MPI framework allows government departments to monitor whether interventions are reducing multiple deprivations simultaneously.

This creates stronger incentives for integrated development planning and evidence-based policymaking.

Perhaps most importantly, multidimensional poverty measurement encourages coordinated governance. Poverty is not the responsibility of a single department. Education, health, housing, transport, social development and local government all contribute to poverty reduction outcomes. The MPI exposes the interconnected nature of deprivation and encourages collaboration across sectors.

Encouraging examples

There are already encouraging examples that illustrate the value of multidimensional approaches.

One of the strongest domestic examples of the practical value of multidimensional poverty measurement comes from the Gauteng City Region. The research study identified factors that help households move out of poverty, including improved educational attainment, access to healthcare, employment opportunities, food support systems and proximity to public transport.

Using data from more than 13,000 households across seven municipalities, researchers applied a multidimensional poverty framework to identify the factors that enabled households to move out of poverty.

The analysis found that access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, food support systems and public transport were significant determinants of whether vulnerable households could transition into multidimensional non-poverty.

The significance of this case lies in its policy implications. A conventional income-based measure would have identified poor households, but it would not have revealed the interconnected barriers preventing upward mobility. Multidimensional analysis showed that poverty reduction requires coordinated interventions across transport, health, education and social protection systems rather than isolated income-support programmes.

The Gauteng experience is particularly relevant because it demonstrates that poverty persists even in South Africa’s most economically productive province. The findings challenge the assumption that economic growth alone will reduce poverty and instead highlight the importance of expanding access to quality public services.

For policymakers, the lesson is clear: reducing multidimensional deprivation requires integrated development planning that addresses the multiple disadvantages experienced by households simultaneously. The study demonstrated that multidimensional measurement can help policymakers identify practical pathways through which vulnerable households achieve upward mobility.

Colombia

Internationally, Colombia is often cited as one of the most successful examples of Multidimensional Poverty Index implementation. The country integrated its national MPI into planning systems and social policy design, enabling government departments to focus on specific deprivations experienced by households.

The result was improved coordination and more precise monitoring of poverty reduction outcomes. Also, Mexico’s multidimensional poverty framework has enabled policymakers to track both monetary poverty and social deprivation simultaneously, creating a more comprehensive picture of wellbeing.

South Africa can draw valuable lessons from these experiences. The country already possesses strong institutional foundations through Statistics South Africa, the National Planning Commission and provincial planning units.

What is required now is the political commitment to embed multidimensional poverty measures into budgeting processes, municipal development plans and national monitoring systems.

Critics may argue that multidimensional poverty indices are too complex or difficult to communicate. Yet complexity should not be confused with inaccessibility. Poverty itself is complex. Reducing that complexity to income alone risks obscuring the realities faced by millions of South Africans. Measuring what matters is a prerequisite for changing what matters.

Criticism

Despite its advantages, the Multidimensional Poverty Index is not without criticism.

First, the selection and weighting of indicators can be subjective. Decisions about whether education should be weighted equally with housing, healthcare or sanitation are ultimately normative choices. Different weighting systems may produce different poverty outcomes and policy priorities.

Second, MPI results can be sensitive to data quality and indicator selection. Households classified as poor under one multidimensional framework may not be classified as poor under another. This raises questions about comparability over time and across regions.

Third, critics argue that multidimensional poverty measures can become overly complex for policymakers and the public. Income poverty is relatively simple to communicate, whereas MPI scores require explanation regarding thresholds, dimensions and deprivation intensity.

Fourth, MPI may understate household vulnerability. A family that has recently escaped multidimensional poverty may still face significant economic insecurity, unemployment risks or debt burdens that are not fully reflected in the index.

Finally, some scholars caution that the MPI should complement rather than replace monetary poverty measures. Income remains an important determinant of wellbeing and provides a direct indication of household purchasing power. An exclusive focus on multidimensional indicators could obscure broader macroeconomic challenges such as unemployment, wage stagnation and inequality.

These limitations, however, are not arguments against multidimensional poverty measurement. Rather, they suggest that South Africa should adopt a dual-measurement approach in which income poverty and multidimensional poverty are assessed together. Such an approach would provide policymakers with a more comprehensive understanding of deprivation than either measure could achieve independently.

The real question is not whether the Multidimensional Poverty Index is perfect. No poverty measure is.

The real question

The real question is whether South Africa can afford to continue relying on a single measure that overlooks the many ways deprivation is experienced.

Income poverty tells us who has too little money. Multidimensional poverty tells us why people remain trapped in poverty despite social grants, economic growth or improvements in service delivery.

Used together, these measures offer policymakers a far more significant tool for building an inclusive and capable society.

In a country defined by deep and persistent inequality, understanding poverty in all its dimensions is not a statistical luxury. It is a developmental necessity. A developmental compass that identifies where deprivation exists, how it manifests and what interventions are most likely to improve lives.

For South Africa to achieve the National Development Plan, Medium-Term Development Plan, the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, AU Agenda 2063, SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan, and break intergenerational cycles of poverty, the country must move beyond the income measure of poverty and begin measuring human wellbeing in all its dimensions.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index provides exactly that opportunity. DM

