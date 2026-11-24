Daily Maverick’s Lowly Newspaperman, Mondli Makhanya’s latest Monday morning offering landed in a week when the horse-trading following the 4 November local government elections is ramping up to a crescendo. Unlikely alliances and fanciful counter-proposals are being forged and weighed by those who amassed enough votes to have a say in the way ahead (“forward” may be a misnomer) for local government in SA.

Makhanya rightly draws attention to what occurred in the run-up to the formation of the Government of National Unity after the national general elections of 2024 produced no clear winner, with no party able to command a majority of votes.

He recalls the soothing words of President Cyril Ramaphosa when the ANC fell below 50% plus one for the first time since liberation in 1994: an invitation to all parties in the National Assembly to join a Government of National Unity grounded in respect for the voters’ wishes, allegiance to the rule of law and a willingness to uphold the Constitution. It is a supreme law brought into the world through the midwifery of Ramaphosa himself (for the ANC) and Roelf Meyer for the now-defunct National Party, which at the time of the negotiations had held power since 1948.

The parties of the left rejected Ramaphosa’s overtures in 2024. They preferred opposition to collaboration. The third-largest party in 2024 was the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), led by Jacob Zuma, which is really a right-wing party masquerading as leftist.

MK hankers after parliamentary sovereignty and a larger role for traditional leaders in national government, disdaining the supremacy of the Constitution and the duty of the judiciary to strike down laws or conduct inconsistent with the Constitution. Zuma prefers not to be second-guessed by judges seized with constitutional challenges in pending litigation. He purports to retain his ANC membership and does not accept its decision to expel him.

Other parties, including the EFF and ActionSA, declined to join the 10-party coalition assembled in 2024 in response to Ramaphosa’s invitation to participate in constitutionalism from the vantage point of a coalition. The coalition is now called, somewhat inaccurately, the Government of National Unity or GNU despite “the left’s” rejection of Ramaphosa’s invitation in 2024.

The leader of the opposition is now impeached former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, who was removed from the bench after the Judicial Service Commission found he had improperly sought to lobby Constitutional Court judges in a case involving Zuma. Hlophe has maintained a low profile since his dramatic political elevation in the MK party – led by the very man he was found to have assisted.

Broken promises

No sooner was the GNU formed in 2024 than Ramaphosa ditched his promises to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution in favour of declaring the ANC’s loyalty to its long-standing strategy and tactics, those of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR). The tenets of the NDR are incompatible with constitutional values and the notion of multiparty democracy which underpins the values of openness, responsiveness and accountability – all entrenched in the Constitution itself.

Delivering the closing address of the party’s fifth National General Council in December 2025, Ramaphosa reaffirmed the ANC’s backing of the GNU while warning coalition partners – specifically the Democratic Alliance (DA) – to respect its transformation agenda, including Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment and the National Health Insurance. He stated that the GNU was not the ANC’s first choice (as the party aims for majority control), describing the coalition arrangement instead as a “tactical intervention” designed to keep the ANC’s “progressive policies” at the forefront.

Since at least the 1960s, the motivating force behind the ANC has been its attachment to the NDR, which aims to secure hegemonic control over all levers of power in society so that deployed cadres are comprehensively in charge of everything that counts. These objectives are not confined to government and the public administration, making the NDR deeply incompatible with multiparty democracy under the rule of law – a fundamental feature of South Africa’s constitutional order. Anthea Jeffery’s book Countdown to Socialism is instructive on these aims.

All of the other members of the GNU embrace the Constitution as their guiding light. It expressly calls for a multiparty system of government that is open, accountable and responsive. It spells out the values and principles according to which the public administration and state-owned enterprises should function. Cadre deployment and hegemony are not among the values in Section 195(1) of the Constitution, which sets out the basic principles governing those institutions.

The clash between revolutionary and constitutional values led to the dispute over the 2025 Budget . Yet, in the invitation to join the GNU that was extended by the President on the instructions of the National Executive Committee of the ANC, there was no mention of revolution and, on the contrary, an undertaking to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Needless to say, it is impossible to pursue hegemony and conduct multiparty democracy in the same country at the same time. The Constitution promises free and fair regular elections that are multiparty in nature. The NDR seeks hegemony.

A doomed mission

The ANC’s striving for hegemonic control is slipping away in each successive election, whether at national, provincial or local levels. Instead of embracing this reality, the ANC continues to strive for its hegemony, a mission that will end in its electoral downfall and disappearance from the halls of power at all three levels of government in SA – local, provincial and national.

The perfidy involved in inviting all parties to join a Government of National Unity based on constitutional values while quietly reserving allegiance to the NDR amounts to governance by sleight of hand. The ANC is well-practised in this form of chicanery. It swears allegiance to the Constitution and at the same time pursues the goals of the NDR, which are incompatible with the values of the Constitution, its governance model and its commitment to multiparty democracy under the rule of law. The ANC’s habit of deploying its loyal cadre s to positions of power in the public administration and the state-owned enterprises is unconstitutional, as was pointed out by the Zondo Commission.

The Bill of Rights promises citizens of SA free and fair elections in a constitutionally guaranteed multiparty context in which they may form and campaign for political parties of their choice. These guaranteed rights do not align with the hegemony of the NDR.

The state is obliged to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights; its determination to seek hegemony is not one of those rights.

The current negotiations at local government level are informed, from the perspective of the ANC, by its longing for hegemony in national, provincial and local government. The MK party and EFF, littered with former ANC cadres, understand this feature of the ANC’s participation in the ongoing negotiations. Others may not share this understanding.

While the Constitution, to which all elected politicians are obliged to swear (or affirm) their allegiance, is in place, it remains unconstitutional to seek hegemony; the amendments to the Constitution that are required to accommodate the NDR require special majorities which, given the state of politics now and for the foreseeable future, are unattainable.

Those negotiating with the ANC should be guided accordingly. DM

