The recent local government elections may prove to be the most significant since 1994, marking an inflection point in the political settlement that has shaped our democracy for more than three decades.

The question is no longer simply who governs, but what the shifting relationship between South Africans and the ANC reveals about the country we have become – and what it means for our democratic project.

For decades the ANC was central to the struggle against apartheid. It both led the charge for and symbolised the aspirations and hopes of South Africans; hopes that we could move from oppression to democracy, from exclusion to citizenship, from racial domination to a society founded on equality, justice and human dignity.

For most South Africans, voting for the ANC after 1994 was about more than allegiance to a party – it was an acknowledgement of the deliverance of democracy itself. This is fundamental to the history of our nation; it cannot simply be wished away because the ANC’s electoral fortunes have changed. But history cannot exempt the ANC from accountability either.

South Africa is a complex country. We have achieved extraordinary things: universal suffrage, a world-acclaimed Constitution , independent institutions, an expansive rights framework and significant advances in social protection and access to basic services.

Simultaneously, we are one of the most unequal societies in the world. Race, class and where one lives still fundamentally shape one’s life opportunities. Millions remain excluded from meaningful economic opportunity, youth unemployment is devastating, and most municipalities have been severely weakened. Corruption, patronage and State Capture have decimated public trust.

And while the structural inheritance of apartheid remains profound, and global economic forces, business, civil society and other political actors have all played their part, after 32 years in government, the ANC cannot stand outside these conditions it has helped create. It is both a product of our democratic history and one of the principal authors of our democratic present. Holding both truths at once is what makes this moment so consequential.

A fragmented space

However, the question now is no longer simply what happens to the ANC. It is what happens to South Africa when the movement that has been the central organising force of our democracy is no longer dominant.

The ANC’s decline has not necessarily produced a new democratic consensus. Rather, it has opened a precarious, fragmented political space in which very different ideas about South Africa’s future are competing for influence – a space in which faith in established institutions weakens and the principles underpinning our constitutional democracy may themselves become contested.

A constitution cannot create jobs or repair municipalities. It cannot redistribute wealth or restore public trust. But a robust constitutional democracy depends on citizens believing that rights apply to everyone, that power is constrained, that institutions matter and that political change can happen without abandoning fundamental principles.

This becomes harder to sustain when political freedom coexists with extreme economic inequality. And while South Africa achieved an extraordinary political transformation in 1994, its economic transformation remains unfinished. We created equal political citizenship without creating anything approaching equal economic citizenship. That contradiction now sits at the heart of our politics and has opened the space for extreme societal fragmentation.

The end of an era

The ANC has not simply lost an election; this result marks the end of an era. But we should be careful about declaring that a new one has begun. The settlement South Africans embraced in 1994 is being renegotiated in real time. The ANC remains central to this story. That is not because it should be shielded from criticism, but because its history, achievements, failures and decline are bound up with the history of our democracy.

And while the DA, MK party and ActionSA are all weaving together a new landscape for South Africa, this landscape is not settled – it is hugely contested and coalition-forward, with the ANC still central to this outcome. No single party represents the future. For the first time since 1994, we are not simply choosing between parties within a settled democratic order. Parties are renegotiating what that order means.

This leaves South Africans with fundamental questions. Given that we have placed our faith in several parties to negotiate our future and what it might look like, who decides what we are as a nation? Who belongs? What does transformation mean now? What is the role of the state in ensuring our democratic project?

A referendum on us

It would be convenient to place the entire burden of this moment on political parties, but that is not entirely appropriate. The ANC has much to reflect on, as do we all.

Business has benefited from the democratic stability of the past three decades, and yet has mostly treated transformation as compliance rather than commitment. Civil society has mostly seen its role as holding power to account rather than building alternatives together with government. Many South Africans have withdrawn from engaging with public life, whether through apathy, cynicism or exhaustion – even as the institutions they depend on weakened.

The political certainty that defined South Africa for three decades has gone. What replaces it is not yet clear. That uncertainty should neither drive us into nostalgia nor seduce us into easy answers. It should compel us to engage more deeply with the kind of democracy we want.

If these elections are to be viewed as a referendum, as I would suggest they are, it is on whether we still dare to believe in and work for the South Africa that 1994 made possible. DM

