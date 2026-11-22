Every parent who drops a child off at school or an early childhood development (ECD) centre entrusts the state and the adults working there with their child’s safety.

That trust carries a fundamental responsibility to ensure that everyone who has access to children is suitable to work with them. Yet, the latest figures presented to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education reveal serious gaps in employee screening across our education system, leaving children exposed to risks that could, and must be, prevented.

Vetting is not an administrative formality. It is a legal, constitutional and moral obligation. No adult who poses a risk to children should have access to them through our education system.

During an oversight engagement with the departments of Basic Education , Justice and Constitutional Development, Social Development and the South African Police Service (SAPS), the committee was briefed on the extent of outstanding screening across public schools.

Of approximately 458,446 educators and non-educator employees, including administrative staff, general assistants, groundskeepers and hostel employees, approximately 87% have yet to undergo the required vetting against the National Register for Sex Offenders. By 31 October 2026, provincial education departments had submitted only 159,253 applications, of which just 84,248 clearance certificates had been issued. More than 75,000 applications remained outstanding, some dating back to 2024. Most alarmingly, screening already completed identified 51 confirmed offenders working within the school system.

These figures raise a disturbing question: How many more individuals who should never be working with children remain undetected because screening has not been completed?

Two registers, one responsibility to protect children

The committee’s engagement with the Department of Social Development highlighted why screening against the National Register for Sex Offenders alone is insufficient. The National Child Protection Register, established under Chapter 7 of the Children's Act 38 of 2005, is an equally important safeguard.

These registers serve different but complementary purposes. The National Register for Sex Offenders records persons convicted of sexual offences against children and persons with mental disabilities. The National Child Protection Register comprises two parts: Part A records cases of child abuse and deliberate neglect to monitor interventions and protect affected children, while Part B records individuals found unsuitable to work with, or have access to, children.

Under Section 123 of the Children’s Act, anyone whose name appears in Part B is prohibited from managing, working at or having access to children in institutions providing services to them, whether as an employee, volunteer or in another capacity.

Importantly, a finding of unsuitability under Section 120 is not dependent on a criminal conviction. Courts and legally recognised disciplinary forums, including the South African Council for Educators, the Education Labour Relations Council and employers, can make such findings. This means that child-protection measures need not wait for criminal proceedings to conclude.

The act requires relevant findings to be reported to the Department of Social Development within 21 working days. The SAPS also has an obligation to forward qualifying conviction information. These reporting responsibilities are critical: a register is only effective if information is submitted promptly and accurately.

There is also an accountability concern regarding employer compliance. Section 126 requires those managing schools and other institutions to establish whether individuals working with, or having access to, children appear in Part B. Provincial education departments have had access to the register since 2022/23. The Department of Basic Education and provinces must therefore account for how effectively they have used this system and how many employees have actually been screened. Having access to the register is not the same as complying with the law.

No loopholes in ECD centres and independent schools

Child protection cannot end at public school gates. Children attending ECD centres and independent schools are equally entitled to protection. Younger children are particularly vulnerable because they may lack the language or ability to disclose abuse.

The departments of Basic Education and Social Development must ensure that screening obligations extend across public schools, independent schools, ECD facilities and contracted services involving access to children. No individual found unsuitable should be able to move between institutions because of fragmented screening systems or employers failing to conduct the required checks.

Recent cases include allegations of the rape of a nine-year-old learner by an educator in Soweto, and a case at Mbambangalo High School near Pietermaritzburg where a 41-year-old teacher was arrested and placed on leave following allegations of sexual abuse involving learners.

The provincial Department of Education confirmed that two cases had been reported to the district, while LifeLine Pietermaritzburg reported receiving complaints involving 11 learners. This demonstrates the devastating consequences of abuse by adults in positions of authority. Schools must report allegations, protect victims and refer suspected criminal conduct to the relevant authorities. Abuse must never be concealed through informal agreements or internal processes intended to protect institutional reputations.

Accountability before the March 2027 deadline

The Department of Social Development has confirmed that Part B is maintained electronically and updated as new information is received. It has also committed to assisting the Department of Basic Education with bulk suitability verification as an interim measure while longer-term digital integration is developed. This commitment must translate into measurable progress.

The 31 March 2027 deadline arises from a court-ordered settlement following litigation by the Teddy Bear Foundation, represented by SECTION27, to strengthen implementation of the National Child Protection Register. The Department of Basic Education and provincial departments must complete the vetting of existing employees against Part B by this date.

With approximately 458,446 employees requiring screening, the slow progress is deeply concerning. Departments must urgently accelerate verification, address administrative bottlenecks and demonstrate how they will meet this binding deadline.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the Department of Social Development and SAPS must also fulfil their respective screening, information-sharing and processing responsibilities. The South African Council for Educators and other disciplinary structures must ensure that findings of unsuitability are reported promptly. The committee expects accurate records, regular progress reports and clear accountability for missed targets. New appointments must also undergo the necessary checks before individuals are permitted to work with children.

The committee will continue to exercise rigorous oversight over every department and institution responsible for fulfilling these obligations. Administrative inefficiency, fragmented databases and poor coordination cannot remain excuses for exposing children to preventable harm.

Our responsibility is not simply to ensure that schools are staffed, but to ensure that they are safe. Every child has a constitutional right to protection from maltreatment, neglect, abuse and degradation. That right cannot be compromised by bureaucratic delays or institutional failures.

Protecting our children is non-negotiable. Every adult working with them must be vetted, every finding of unsuitability must be acted upon and every department must be held accountable for keeping our children safe. DM

Joy Maimela is a Member of the National Assembly and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education in Parliament.