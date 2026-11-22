Writing in 2018, academic Leo Boonzaier commented gloomily on the state of the Constitutional Court’s jurisprudence:

“No follower of the court’s judgments can fail to have noticed a decline in their quality. […] Over the last few years they [the court’s judges] have grown increasingly unaccountable to the legal and academic communities, to the law (including their own precedents), and even to logic and argumentation. […]”

Similar concerns regarding the consistency and quality of the court’s judgments have continued to be made. Boonzaier made these comments in the course of an analysis of a judgment on the specific issue of how state officials could seek judicial review of their own decisions. But concerns about the coherence of the court’s judgments have spanned a wide range of fields of law.

The Constitutional Court’s recent decision in the case between the ANC and the Electoral Commission, decided shortly before the 2026 local elections, seems on the face of it to raise similar concerns about its consistency with our jurisprudence.

One caveat is immediately required – the court has not yet handed down the reasons for its decision. (This in itself raises a different set of questions about the efficiency of the court’s operations, but that is a different topic). Does this make criticism of the decision unfair? Not necessarily.

Background to ConCourt judgment

To recap briefly on the background of the case. The Electoral Commission had ruled that certain party lists and ward candidate nominations had not been validly submitted by the ANC before the statutory deadline. The information had been uploaded, but the portal’s “submit as final” function had not been clicked. (What this process may reveal about the internal functioning of the ANC at this point in its history is an interesting question, but also one for another time).

The ANC challenged the commission’s decision in the Electoral Court. The challenge failed , with the court rejecting the ANC’s argument that uploading the information alone was sufficient to comply with the applicable legislation. The “submit as final” function was “not merely an internal administrative convenience”, the court said, but a “mechanism through which a party completes the prescribed electronic nomination process.” The Act, the court held, required information to be submitted in a prescribed manner, which included final submission (“submit as final”) before a party’s nominations had legal effect. Failing to click “submit as final” meant that the nomination requirements in the Act had not been complied with.

Considering South Africa’s history of disenfranchisement of the majority of its people, many might see this decision as unduly technical. The court accepted that “the consequence of this interpretation is disenfranchisement rather than enfranchisement” but took the view that the courts were not at liberty to disregard the requirements of a correctly interpreted statutory framework “in the name of enfranchisement.”

A further argument in favour of the Electoral Court’s judgment is that the rule of law – itself an underlying constitutional value – requires predictability and certainty in the application of the law. The court pointed out that the ANC was aware of the “submit as final” requirement and had followed it in the past (and indeed in respect of other candidates in the 2026 elections). Running an orderly election with clear rules that bind all parties is also an essential component of the right to vote.

But now the Electoral Court’s decision has been set aside. We will have to see how the Constitutional Court reasons its decision, but it is not immediately obvious that the issue of disenfranchisement compels a finding in the ANC’s favour.

ConCourt changes its tune

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. (Photo: Daniel Born / The Times / Gallo Images)

The outcome of the decision, on the face of it, contrasts awkwardly with past decisions on the electoral process. In its 2011 decision in Electoral Commission v IFP , the Constitutional Court was faced with a scenario where the IFP had not submitted certain documentation required for local government elections in time. The commission rejected a request to submit the documents. The Electoral Court overturned this decision, but the Constitutional Court in turn disagreed and restored the commission’s decision not to accept the late submission. In the judgment, former Chief Justice Ngcobo expressly states that “[c]ontrary to the argument by the IFP that disallowing its filing […] undermines the foundational values of universal suffrage and multi-party democracy, these values are best advanced through the commission’s rigorous adherence to the provisions of the Act, read in the light of their legislative purpose”.

In its 2016 judgment in NFP v Electoral Commission , the Electoral Court dismissed an application by the NFP to compel an amendment to the electoral timetable, relying expressly on the Constitutional Court’s decision in the IFP case to reject the argument that disqualifying candidates or parties due to failure to adhere to legislative prescripts does not undermine universal suffrage and multi-party democracy.

On the face of it – and again, the reasons for the decision in ANC v Electoral Commission case are still to be handed down – it is difficult to reconcile the court’s latest decision with this previous and long-established jurisprudence.

Even on the most uncharitable reading of the Constitutional Court’s decision, the outcome of the case does not appear to have helped the ANC much, with the party’s overall share of the vote dropping to historic lows. But the impact of the decision is broader than just the outcome of the election.

The World Justice Project’s recently released report on the rule of law shows a decrease in South Africa’s overall rule-of-law score, continuing a downward trend that began in 2021. Overall, South Africa ranks 60th out of 143 countries surveyed.

This is something that should concern us. Public perceptions of and confidence in the courts and other institutions of governance can be precarious, particularly in a global context where the rule of law and democratic institutions have been under attack from powerful and influential – though frequently malign – figures. And as we have seen, the rule of law in itself is a foundational constitutional value that depends in part on consistency and certainty in the law.

Uncertainty undermines rule of law

The Constitutional Court in session in 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Beeld / Gallo Images)

If the very highest court of all – the Constitutional Court – is giving inconsistent and unpredictable decisions, the rule of law is undermined, and public confidence in the judiciary and the court system will be shaken – particularly since concerns about jurisprudential consistency have been voiced for several years.

Much might be said about the reasons for these apparent inconsistencies, and again this is a topic for another time. But one comment can be made.

The Judicial Service Commission has for many years been criticised for how it has performed its role in the appointment of judges, with the appointment of Constitutional Court judges raising particular concern. Vacancies have taken a long time to be filled, or in some instances have remained unfilled because the JSC felt unable to put sufficient nominees forward to the President. Earlier this year (after an extraordinary delay by the President in making the appointments) two new appointments gave the court its full complement of judges for the first time in a decade. But within a matter of months, the court saw one of its judges retire. This vacancy still remains unadvertised.

Many factors must inevitably contribute to concerns over the court’s jurisprudence. But failure to maintain a full complement of permanent judges over such a long time period must be a significant factor. For this, the JSC and successive chief justices must assume responsibility. DM