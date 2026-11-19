Thank you for the opportunity to be part of this event to honour the legacy of Comrade Pravin Gordhan. I must confess, though, that I would rather be discussing these seismic global political shifts with Comrade PG than in his memory. Up to his final days, Comrade PG was fascinated by and engaged with political patterns, the path of progressive politics, and where new generations of political leaders were likely to point humanity. As a fiercely loyal leader of the ANC, he had an enduring concern about the party’s future.

Voting patterns globally, particularly over the past 10 years, speak to a growing restlessness with establishment politics and the quest for greater personal security rather than the national interest and social solidarity. Brexit and Trump 1 were both manifestations of this and had a significant ripple effect across the world.

Since Donald Trump’s first victory in 2016, democracy has been in decline. The V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden says autocracies now outnumber democracies, 92 to 87, while the number of liberal democracies has fallen from a peak of 45 to just 31.

Until last month, right-wing candidates had won seven consecutive presidential elections in Latin America. Germany’s far-right AfD made huge gains this year, and in France, the far-right National Rally is leading the polls ahead of the 2027 presidential election. In Japan and across most of Western Europe, extremist parties are growing and, in some instances, bidding for power.

Figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, Trump in the United States, and the Bolsonaro family in Brazil seemed to be settling in for many more years in power. Their coupling with those who wield financial muscle created a sense of invincibility: that this was the direction of politics across the democratic world, and that we must resign ourselves to a new world ruled by oligarchs, business barons, tech billionaires and authoritarians.

I must add that the business elite in South Africa has tried to mimic this model with the desire to engineer the state and electoral outcomes to protect their empires. State Capture in its current iteration has been whitewashed with great success – with privileged insight and involvement in state affairs and appointments that raise no red flags.

Globally, the tide has turned.

In April, Hungarian voters ended Viktor Orbán’s 16 years in power. Then, in rapid succession, a youth-led movement in Serbia ousted Aleksandar Vučić , the country’s long-time autocratic leader; in Brazil, President Lula da Silva defeated the right-wing candidate , Flávio Bolsonaro, in a presidential runoff; and in the United States, a revitalised Democratic Party won a resounding victory in both the House and the Senate in the November midterms.

Rejection of the status quo

This recent round of polls is somewhat of a ricochet from the far-right populism and authoritarianism that gripped the world. But it would be imprudent to attribute the colloquial “blue wave” in the United States, Lula’s army in Brazil and the Student List in Serbia to the triumph of liberal democracy. If anything, these – together with other significant electoral outcomes, including here in South Africa – appear to be another bout of restlessness and rejection of the status quo that could at any time swing in another unknown direction.

They were a rejection of both the authoritarian model and the neoliberal, market-dominated model of governance that created the crisis in the first place.

Our own local government elections were a model of the democratic process. Every vote was counted, and a running tally of the results was posted on an online dashboard that everyone could see and that all parties accepted as legitimate. But there was no surge of young voters turning out for change, and no mobilisation of the previously disenfranchised.

I found the political party messaging in our municipal elections curious, if not outright bizarre. The ANC’s electoral campaign appeared to be cribbed from a delinquent schoolchild – “I’m sorry, I won’t do it again”. The Democratic Alliance seemed to be feeding off old tropes of racial competence. Other parties continued to fan the flames of xenophobia and populism – with varied effect. Anti-corruption slogans were thrown about by everyone without anything substantial behind them. Some parties did not even bother to say anything about stabilising municipalities or changing methods of service delivery.

It is no wonder, then, that there was no great excitement or propelling towards change in the South African elections.

What the elections in Serbia, Brazil and the United States had in common was that they bent power back toward the less powerful: ordinary people, the young, the working class and those treated as second-class citizens because of the colour of their skin.

We face the same forces and battles as everyone else: technological upheaval, the dominance of oligarchs and corporate interests, rampant inequality, discrimination and rising nationalism. We all feel the impacts of the wars, the new tariffs and the rising cost of living. There is a version of the culture war everywhere, and its purpose, fanned by social media, is division, subversive influence and conflict.

Why, then, did South Africa deliver such a different outcome?

Those celebrating the ANC’s fall to the low 30s should remember the words of Comrade PG: “Politics is not just about opposing something; it’s about the tough task of building something.” Among our many political parties, I have yet to hear an answer to the question: build what?

No common vision

The outcome of 139 hung councils points to the political fragmentation sweeping the country, and as things stand, the picture is likely to worsen in the 2029 national and provincial elections. As our leading parties barter over which coalitions will run our major cities and councils, I have yet to hear a common vision for a better South Africa, for all its people, that transcends narrow political self-interest.

Our Government of National Unity (GNU) is an expression of that dysfunction. It was a shotgun marriage that yoked together two contradictory interests. The ANC entered the GNU to sustain itself in power; the DA entered it to gain a foothold in power and normalise its ascent without the shock impact. No moral purpose bound them together.

The DA has had it both ways – sharing power while continuing to act as the opposition, strengthened by the GNU. The ANC, left to bear all the blame that accompanies incumbency, has declined further.

In one sense, the ANC is the architect of its own downfall. It came to think that it was the state. Officials in government ministries believed they were there to serve the ANC’s interests, rather than the broader interests of society that should be at the centre of the state’s agenda. The collapse of services in many municipalities mirrored failings at a national level, and many South Africans blamed the ANC.

The revelations at the Madlanga Commission are symptomatic of ridiculous abuses of power, grand corruption and venality entrenched in the state system that the ANC only appears to mind when it gets caught out. I fear this might be just the tip of the iceberg.

In the party’s defence, the ANC at least stood for something bigger than itself. It led the liberation struggle and has held the country together for the past 32 years. But on its watch, we grew accustomed to high unemployment, low economic growth and stark inequality.

No number of false dawns, photo ops and social media hype can halt that downward spiral.

A sharpened racial divide

As the ANC weakens, the void is apparent. The GNU has become the political axis of white corporate interests in a cosy co-governance relationship with the political elites – unmandated by the people of South Africa. Instead of deracialising our politics, the GNU has sharpened the racial divide by asserting the perception that black people are incapable of achieving much.

That coded message comes through loud and clear, especially when constitutional functions are ceded to private actors instead of rebuilding state capacity. “Swart gevaar” scaremongering, fuelled by sections of the media, is also quite evident in the current coalition talks.

We experienced the spectacle of white lobby groups, together with sections of political parties and business fixers, running to Washington to campaign for punitive action against their own country and the undermining of national legislation. This, in my view, is deeply unpatriotic and reflective of the collapse of national solidarity. The saga played out without consequence.

This is not an argument against the private sector. I recognise the imperative of mobilising capital whilst building a strong state. We need to move in a developmental direction and create a better environment for investment as we build a more progressive partnership between the state, capital, labour and civil society.

Equally, and as the first principle of government, we need to ensure the safety of our communities, and better access to jobs, better protection for workers, better healthcare, good education for children and relief for poor families.

Corporate interests now intervene directly at the heart of government, on the strength of their resources and, increasingly, on assumed racial superiority and competence.

Our townships are becoming more dangerous places to live. When you organise business against crime, and private players take over the functions of the state, you end up protecting Sandton, not Alexandra or Diepkloof. That is why a captured state is useless to the broader needs of a society in crisis.

In Brazil and the United States, big money played an outsized role in building right-wing politics. Elon Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars trying to defeat the Democrats, more than $200-million of it in Texas alone, and failed completely.

A skewed playing field

Here at home, the imbalance of resources and the advantages enjoyed by parties backed by the ultra-wealthy mean that democracy is not on a level playing field. Our society cannot sustain itself when power remains an exclusive preserve of those with money.

The gap is sharper here because most people live outside the bubble once reserved for white people. Most of our people remain on the margins – marginal in the economy and marginal in political power. Our politics has become detached from people’s lives. You see it when a councillor is elected and promptly moves to the suburbs. It is also evident in how the political set ignores its constituencies between election cycles.

According to the Electoral Commission, only 29.2 million out of a voting-age population of about 39 million registered to vote. The 52% turnout meant that only about 37% of eligible South Africans turned out. Enthusiasm was strongest in the most privileged neighbourhoods, which, if anything, tipped the balance of power further against the historically disenfranchised.

The consolidation of the most powerful elements in our society along racial lines risks provoking a counterreaction: a consolidation of the parties of the black majority. Add to that a weak state, the rise of xenophobia and the re-emergence of sectarian nationalisms, and we are at risk of rolling back the democratic project.

Instead of building a genuine progressive alliance founded on consensus, rational policymaking and inclusion, our politics risks inflaming the extremes.

The way forward

The ANC has no option but to go back to basics and consolidate its base. It was the revolt on its left flank that did it the most damage. In a society as diverse as ours, genuine coalition-building is necessary, but it must be built from the ground up, not imposed from the top. And it must rest on moral and ethical principles, not opportunism.

There is doubt whether the ANC can sufficiently reorganise itself to again lead South Africa in three years. Or will the mass discontent in South Africa lead to a new phenomenon?

The victories in Serbia, the United States and Brazil were possible not only because they were broad fronts, but because they were bound together by a broad agenda for change. They mark the beginning of a new politics, which, in an ever more connected world, should inspire the people of Africa, the youngest continent.

But change can only come from people who believe they have agency. Here Comrade PG was instructive when he said, “The masses make history, not individuals.”

We have yet to see a new generation of young people in South Africa who can carry hope for the future, as the students of Serbia and the young volunteers of Brazil have done, and as the students of Soweto did in 1976. South Africa is currently out of step, and our society is at risk of being re-racialised, tribalised and weaponised towards reactionary politics.

There is no longer a good story to tell. There is, however, a new story to create. DM