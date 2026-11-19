On 10 November, Stats SA released both the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the third quarter of 2026 and the latest manufacturing production figures . The official unemployment rate rose to 33.7%, up 1.8 percentage points from a year ago. Employment declined by 215,000 while the number of unemployed people increased by 571,000 to 8.6 million. On the expanded definition, 44% of the labour force, nearly half, is without work. Manufacturing output fell by 3.5% year-on-year in September. Underneath these numbers lies a bigger concern: South Africa’s economic base is shrinking, and most of the jobs we still have are in sectors that depend on that base.

What is the economic base?

In regional economics, we distinguish between basic and non-basic activities. Basic sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and tourism sell their products and services outside the local economy, bringing new money in. Non-basic sectors such as retail, personal services and much of the public sector then circulate that money. Services can carry employment for a while, but only as long as households and the fiscus can afford them.

In the third quarter of 2008, agriculture, mining and manufacturing together employed 3.2 million people, 22% of all workers. Today the figure is 3.0 million, or 17.8%. Over the same period, total employment increased by 2.29 million, yet these base sectors lost 209,000 jobs. The ratio of jobs in economic base sectors to non-economic base sectors has deteriorated from 1:3.5 in 2008 to 1:4.6 in 2026.

So where did the jobs come from? Finance and business services added 1.29 million, and community and social services, which is mainly government, added 1.02 million. Together, that is slightly more than the total net increase in employment. In other words, every net job created since the 2008 global financial crisis has been in services, mostly in sectors relying on income earned elsewhere.

Manufacturing: quo vadis?

Manufacturing is at the centre of the problem. In 2008, the sector employed roughly 2.06 million people, while today it employs only 1.60 million. That is 451,000 fewer jobs, a 22% decline. The production figures confirm a sector in crisis. Between January and September 2026, production volumes were 15.6% lower than in the same months of 2008 and 10% lower than in 2019. Output peaked in 2007 and has never recovered.

The seasonally adjusted 0.9% increase in the third quarter sounds positive, but beverages alone accounted for a full percentage point. If we exclude beer and soft drinks, the rest of manufacturing actually declined.

The biggest losses are in the industries that hold the industrial value chain together. Compared with 2019, basic iron and steel production is 40% lower, refined petroleum products are 36% lower, and motor vehicle parts are 25% lower. There are, however, some positive signs. Beverages are 22% above 2019 levels, plastics 9% and household appliances 22%. This shows that our manufacturers can still grow when costs, demand and supply chains are favourable.

Gauteng’s lost industrial heartland

Gauteng has been hit hardest. The province employed 800,000 manufacturing workers in 2008 and only 514,000 today. Its loss of 286,000 jobs represents 63% of all manufacturing jobs lost nationally. Over the past year alone, Gauteng shed 117,000 jobs, and its unemployment rate increased to 35.7%.

Mining is currently the only base sector showing clear growth. It employs 481,000 people, 7% more than a year ago. Mining is, however, capital-intensive and concentrated in specific areas. In Mpumalanga, mining employment grew by 29% over the year, yet the province recorded the largest increase in unemployment of all provinces at 3.8 percentage points.

The safety net is under pressure

For almost two decades, the state absorbed part of the problem, but that has ended. Community and social services lost 197,000 jobs over the past year, the largest decline of any sector. The informal sector lost 485,000 jobs. The number of discouraged work-seekers grew by 255,000 to 3.7 million, and 35.7% of young people aged 15 to 24 are not in employment, education or training. Of particular concern is the loss of 121,000 technician jobs and 68,000 craft and trade jobs. These practical skills are difficult to rebuild once lost.

Rebuilding the economic base: eight solutions

In my view, South Africa does not have an unemployment problem that can be solved with labour market policy alone. We have an economic base problem. The solutions must therefore focus on where production takes place, with all spheres of government working together.

Reduce the regulatory burden. The World Bank’s March 2025 report on driving inclusive growth in South Africa warned that the regulatory burden on businesses has become excessive. It singled out the complex conditions associated with broad-based black economic empowerment and recommended the wider use of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s equity-equivalents programmes instead. According to the World Bank, the current system penalises small firms most, because they lack the capacity and money to navigate complex rules. The regulations affect all sectors but mostly the economic base sectors. Protect existing businesses. Business retention and expansion is as important as investment attraction. Every municipality should know its largest base-sector employers, meet with them regularly and intervene early when a business is under pressure. The national government and the Industrial Development Corporation must act quickly in strategic industries such as steel and automotive components. Reduce the cost of production. Energy, logistics and water are now the main constraints. Faster roll-out of embedded and wheeled electricity for industrial parks and more efficient, open-access rail and ports will do more for manufacturing than new incentive schemes, at a much lower cost to the fiscus. Municipalities as partners in production. Reliable services, safe industrial areas, serviced land and approvals within fixed time frames are all municipal responsibilities. The new councils elected after 4 November, many of them coalitions, should commit to an economic base compact that protects industrial areas irrespective of changes in coalition partners. Add value to mining and agricultural products. Regional strategies should link mines and farms to local processing, supplier parks and agro-processing clusters, so that we export fewer raw materials. Tourism as a base sector. Tourism is labour-intensive and reaches small towns and rural areas where factories will never be located. Easier visas and air access, safe tourism routes, well-maintained roads and attractions, and support for small tourism businesses are needed. Tourism is hidden within trade and transport in official statistics, so provinces and municipalities must also start measuring it properly. Skills and small producers. TVET colleges, Setas and employers should develop programmes together, with guaranteed workplace training for technicians and artisans. Shared factory space and supplier development programmes linked to larger anchor firms can help small and township manufacturers integrate into the formal economic base. Measure the economic base. Beyond the unemployment rate, we need quarterly data on base-sector employment and production per region, with targets included in IDPs and provincial growth strategies. A city that adds call-centre and security jobs while losing factories is not becoming economically stronger.

Where to from here?

The latest figures should be seen as a serious warning. Countries that rebuilt their economic base did so through consistent, practical policies. South Africa can still achieve this, but only if government at all levels accepts that a strong economic base is the precondition for sustainable job creation in all other sectors. DM

