Last Sunday, 15 November 2026, the people of Cape Town showed up at Artscape from all corners to witness a wondrous spectacle; it was nothing short of a miracle.

Dressed in their finest attire, 1,500 patrons came to pay homage to creative excellence and to humanity, acceptance, unity, inclusion, resilience and freedom.

Online platforms have been buzzing non-stop, raving about this historic gala concert that has brought people together on stage, in the foyers, on the piazza, in one big celebration of Ubuntu; of a state theatre liberated from its dark past of exclusion and segregation, into a welcoming, warm space of belonging.

What a sight to behold. What an emotion to experience.

Riel dancers – children whose parents are mostly farm labourers – sharing the same stage in the same world-class production with highly trained classical ballet dancers from affluent communities; Afrikaans vocal royalty performing nostalgic classics alongside Mama Tembu of Ipi Tombi, an Idols winner, a The Voice South Africa finalist, and a Bollywood entertainer with a big heart; an elevated African Dream queen and a jazz diva soaring on equal terms with outstanding operatic nightingales; the best of Cape Jazz balancing the magical scale with the best of classical symphonic mastery from our own Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and Youth Orchestra; ghoema songs and sweet choral voices united in harmony; a captivating poet and deaf dancer speaking deep truths; drag artistry and shamanic contemporary dance invoking the sacred mantra: A Place for All.

The Artscape 55 Gala Concert, which I deliberately curated – with Basil Appollis, an award-winning theatre-making veteran with a deep understanding of what is required to turn a concert into a collective healing act that unites our communities under one roof to state emphatically that each and every one of us matters – has done exactly what we set out to do.

If you were there on Sunday, you would agree with me. Not a single audience member remained untouched. The loud cheers, singalongs, swaying bodies and near-perfect execution of each and every item on the programme – so poignantly choreographed by Nkosinathi Sangweni and aided by musical director Trevino Isaacs – exuded sheer happiness and joy inside the Opera House, filling my heart with absolute pride and gratitude.

A nation united

What I saw was a representation of a nation united, a nation sharing pride and excellence, a nation marvelling at a miracle that we are one, we belong, this is our home, it is a Place for All.

The magic of this event rested not only on the quality of the performances and our state-of-the-art stagecraft, but also on how each artist was handpicked: every performer was chosen for their authentic journey with Artscape, representing the diverse genres, communities and stories that have shaped this state institution over many years.

Amanda Strydom’s bold lyric, Ek kan rock in my taal (I can rock in my own language), from her hit song, Hoor hoe brom die wind, sums it all up: We can be who we want to be and express ourselves without fear of judgement.

The Artscape 55 Gala Concert created that space, whether you had a disability, or were from Mitchells Plain, the LGBTQIA+ community, a farm in the Cederberg, the leafy Cape Town suburbs, Khayelitsha, or Elsies River: Artscape is for you.

I chose to wear a green dress uniquely styled by Artscape’s head of wardrobe, David Pamplin, as a metaphor for the Artscape story.

Made of repurposed fabric from various productions found in one of our storerooms, David created a beautiful ballgown fit for a gala, but with purpose. The main part of the dress was made from raw silk, with eight layers of tulle skirts giving the dress a ballgown effect.

For the yoke and sleeves, David used mesh, embroidered flowers adorning the bodice and skirt of the dress. The colour of the dress matched the 55th anniversary colours of green and gold.

The unique Pamplin dress is a representation of how Artscape has become inclusive since democracy dawned in our country. The layers of tulle represent our layered heritage; the flowers on the skirt, all the different art genres, and the different colours, Artscape’s inclusivity – A Place for All.

The sequined cutouts to which the flowers are attached represent branches: the flowers and their stems or “branches” point to the various art forms, associated companies and Artscape branching out into our diverse communities, enabling performances in unity on our stages. The yoke of the dress represents the stage, and the sleeves with bell-shaped cuffs, the curtains.

Beautiful tapestry

Theatre veterans Thoko Ntshinga, Sandra Prinsloo and Denise Newman brought added gravitas to the Artscape 55 Gala Concert, gracefully weaving their own golden threads into the sterling performances that enhanced the beautiful tapestry of unity, ownership, belonging, excellence and authenticity unfolding on stage.

The result was inevitable: thunderous applause, broad smiles, happy faces all around, patrons lingering, holding on to the magic that brought us together as one Artscape family, one city, one nation, the sacred mantra, A Place for All, becoming an earworm for days on end.

If artists can do it on one stage – uniting the nation and celebrating who we are – I firmly believe our country can do it too. For decades, Artscape has intentionally designed and implemented purposeful programmes, working with diverse genres, vulnerable groups (including the youth, children and women), rural and marginalised urban communities, while curating festivals to bring our constitution to life.

And on 8 November, we showcased that it can be done if you have a team that believes in one vision, operating as one. Artists are the glue our society needs to hold us together, recognise and celebrate our strengths as a nation, and seek effective ways to overcome the challenges dividing us. My plea, therefore, is: Give them their rightful place. DM

