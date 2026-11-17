South Africa and the European Union face many challenges together.

Both are targets for highly organised criminal syndicates that dominate illicit trafficking hubs, with South Africa increasingly as a key entry and transit point for narcotics.

Moreover, as the African continent’s most advanced digital economy, South Africa is a prime target for cyberattacks. Both public and private sector entities face the ongoing threat of critical data breaches. The disruption of trade routes, energy supplies or digital networks in one country affects neighbours and partners.

The European Union therefore seeks to strengthen both our own resilience as well as that of our partners. We support international peace and security through diplomacy, crisis management, capacity and resilience building as well as practical cooperation in areas such as cyber, maritime security and counterterrorism. Our partnerships are underpinned by the United Nations Charter and respect for the rules-based international order.

Strategic partnership

This approach is reflected in the strategic partnership between the European Union and South Africa. In October this year, we held the first ever Peace, Security and Defence Dialogue in Pretoria between the EU and South Africa. In our talks, we covered conflict prevention and crisis management, cyber security, maritime security, regional and global security issues, African-led peace efforts, and multilateral cooperation. We will now turn this into practical cooperation.

For example, in collaborating with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, we will fight transnational drug trafficking, illegal financial flows and protect Southern African waters. Doing this, we safeguard essential international trade routes, in support of local employment and economic stability.

Partnership also means listening, and South Africa brings a wealth of experience to the table. The country’s extensive background in conflict resolution, African-led peace frameworks, and Pretoria’s perspective on regional southern African stability help ensure that its involvement in wider international peacebuilding endeavours is anchored, inclusive and impactful – resilient networking for security collaboration relies on that reciprocal exchange.

At the Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels on 17-18 November 2026, a high-level South African delegation will join the European Union, its member states, and other key partner countries and international organisations, as well as leading think tanks to jointly assess shared threats and strengthen a network of cooperation for peace and security.

The world may be full of risks and challenges, but it is also full of reliable friendships. DM