Despite ongoing consternation from conservationists and animal welfare specialists, nature conservation authorities in North West and KwaZulu-Natal demonstrate an unfaltering push to cull elephants in several fenced reserves. Officials interviewed by Carte Blanche have framed elephant populations as a “catastrophe”, but a fundamental question remains: are lethal interventions being proposed because scientific evidence indicates they are actually necessary or because other management options have yet to be implemented effectively?

The argument here is not that elephants never require intervention or management. Rather, the crux is that decisions to cull elephants must follow all legal requirements, approved management plans, transparent ecological evidence and exhaustive consideration of alternative non-lethal interventions. A manufactured emergency cannot be used to justify lethal measures.

How did culling become inevitable?

Officials from North West Parks and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have asserted that culling elephants is inevitable and necessary in the face of growing elephant populations. Ian Rushworth, scientific manager at Ezemvelo proposed that 1,220 elephants need to be removed from fenced reserves in KwaZulu-Natal while the North West authorities are advocating the removal of 1,000 elephants from Madikwe alone over five years.

This question is not new, but it remains unanswered: what evidence, approvals and management actions have been completed before the culling proposal was put on the table?

What has been established is that North West authorities failed to implement immunocontraceptive interventions dating back to 2020. The tragedy is that if this non-lethal intervention had been implemented in a timely manner, reproductive control of breeding herds in Madikwe would have been achieved by 2026.

During a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Rushworth’s justification leaned into a “whole industry” of elephant skins, meat and ivory carvings, a trade boom that makes non-lethal alternatives less viable, according to Ezemvelo.

This leaves a burning question: are the proposed culling plans being justified by documented, evidence-based ecological objectives or ulterior motives guided by commercial trade?

What does SA’s law actually require before culling?

Culling cannot be guided alone by claims that elephant numbers exceed a reserve’s capacity. South Africa’s National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba) and the National Norms and Standards for the Management of Elephants in South Africa govern any decisions that may need to be made regarding culling.

An approved elephant management plan is in itself not authorisation to cull. Rather, according to the National Norms and Standards, culling may only be implemented after other population management options have been considered, evaluated, and rejected. The National Elephant Heritage Strategy 2026-2036 highlights once again that culling is a last resort after corridors, translocation and contraception have been duly considered.

Any decisions made to cull elephants need to be informed by:

Ecological necessity detailing why current or projected elephant populations conflict with approved management objectives in a reserve;

An evaluation of why alternative methods, such as contraception, translocation and range management have been rejected, rather than overlooking or failing to implement such actions;

Implementation plans detailing the number of elephants for removal, selection criteria, methods, timeframe, and the intended use of animal products, like meat and skins; and

Animal wellbeing considerations specifically addressing how the cull will account for the physical and mental health of the elephants.

Animal wellbeing is now an integral part of Nemba and as such must be included as a factor in any decision-making regarding biodiversity conservation, ecosystem protection and sustainable use. It is well established in scientific literature that elephants are sentient and highly social animals, and this is explicitly recognised in the National Norms and Standards. We cannot “selectively ignore the science of sentience of welfare and wellbeing”, says Karen Trendler, a wildlife welfare specialist, even though those advocating against culling are often accused of making emotional over scientific decisions.

Elephant culls, by their very nature, are distressing events and all measures need to be taken to ensure a quick and humane kill. Some researchers believe a humane and least-harm approach has yet to be developed, severely compromising the animals’ welfare during a cull, usually of entire social units, including the matriarch, calves and juveniles. Culling plans need to explicitly address welfare concerns and consider the consequences of a cull on any surviving elephants and their social functioning.

Trendler demonstrates why welfare and wellbeing are such vital considerations in a cull: “the placement of the heart and brain, the thickness of the skull and the herd behaviour of family groups presents significant challenges. Even with expert marksmen, using the correct ammunition and weapons, and good planning, not all elephants are killed outright… with time, panic, distress, fear and suffering in between. As yet there has been no attempt to identify methods that are less brutal.”

North West Parks: A management failure

According to Madikwe Game Reserve’s approved Elephant Management Plan, culling is a last resort only after translocation, contraception and range manipulation have been considered and failed. However, since the plan was approved in 2023, North West Parks have yet to provide the portfolio committee with a comprehensive report allegedly assessing 34 elephant population management scenarios. Despite concluding an agreement in 2022 with Humane World for Animals South Africa to provide immunocontraception, North West Parks failed to implement the programme. Tellingly, officials themselves have acknowledged this as a missed opportunity.

Elephants in the Madikwe Game Reserve. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Officials remain quiet as to why an agreed-upon, non-lethal management option was not implemented in a timely manner and why their failure is now being used to legitimise and justify lethal intervention.

KwaZulu-Natal: A lack of ecological evidence and approvals

In July 2026, Ezemvelo proposed to remove 1,220 elephants across several provincial reserves they consider to have high elephant populations. Their argument is based on the notion that relocation opportunities are limited and contraception would not effectively reduce population growth.

Yet, elephant management plans for the province expired in 2022 and updated plans are either still in progress or awaiting ministerial consideration. This raises several questions: what indicators demonstrate ecological damage as a result of high elephant numbers? Which non-lethal interventions have been implemented and evaluated? Which reserves have current and approved management plans as well as culling plans with approval?

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife claims that culling elephants is inevitable. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

During a briefing to the portfolio committee in June this year, Rushworth admitted that implementation of immunocontraception is a challenge as opposed to criticising its efficacy. However, Dr Audrey Delsink, senior director of wildlife at Humane World for Animals SA, says that “the barriers appear to be administrative, institutional and policy-related rather than technical. The problem is inconsistent delivery of existing policy commitments, not the failure of immunocontraception itself.” Difficulty of implementation as a justification to initiate culling falls short of the rigorous, evidence-based approach necessitated by the National Norms and Standards for the Management of Elephants. “Government and provincial authorities should therefore be asked to demonstrate, reserve by reserve, what non-lethal measures were implemented, when, why they were insufficient, and why approved humane management agreements were not implemented timeously,” Delsink says.

Kruger’s lesson in ecological processes

The Kruger National Park ceased routine culling in 1994 when management shifted strategies away from a predetermined population size or carrying capacity and rather sought to manipulate the distribution of water and elephant landscape use.

It would appear that the narrative of “too many elephants” has also influenced public opinion on the state of vegetation in Kruger. But, a 2026 study of vegetation changes found no general decline in woody cover across the park. This highlights once again that elephant distribution and vegetation impacts are spatially heterogeneous. Large landscapes, after all, are dynamic and change according to diverse conditions, including climate.

The lesson here is that management, even of smaller reserves, need to begin with measurable ecological indicators and evidence of where, how and why impacts are occurring, before advocating for drastic and irreversible reductions in elephant numbers.

Accountability before irreversible decisions

What is needed to substantiate increasingly loud calls to cull South Africa’s elephants? The publication of all relevant management plans, supporting ecological data, assessments of alternatives, and approval records are all needed before an irreversible and tragic call is made to cull elephants.

Delsink makes it clear that a severe lack of accountability has resulted in a manufactured emergency caused by “delayed agreements, weak accountability for implementation, poor inter-agency coordination, insufficient transparency, limited public consultation, and failure to translate national policy commitments into reserve management plans and practical action”.

What remains absent are evidence-based justifications that demonstrate the necessity of lethal management that is consistent with South Africa’s own elephant management plans.

Before North West Parks and Ezemvelo decide to cull elephants, they need to explain what ecological problems they are trying to solve, what evidence substantiates the problem, and why all options required by their own management framework have not been implemented as required by South Africa’s legislation. DM