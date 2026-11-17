A depressing aspect of the ululations after the recent municipal elections is the simplistic view that voters expressed their anger against the ANC. The issue is much deeper – voters’ reaction was also in response to the more profound crisis facing the country.

The ANC was punished for various reasons, but the main one is the mounting anger that, 32 years on, the previously oppressed are nowhere near the promised land. The disarray in the provision of municipal services ignited this rage, resulting in the poor ANC vote. Though it was rightly punished, it is also time to face up to the truth that the party is not solely to blame for the human crisis we are in.

For instance, the United Nations Children Fund, an agency responsible for the wellbeing of children, highlights that two million children in South Africa go to bed hungry every night. According to Statistics South Africa at least 23 million South Africans live on less than R1,300 per person per month and up to 17 million live below the food poverty line (less than R800 per person per month). The FinMark Trust’s annual survey in 2023 revealed that 40% households borrow money for the next meal. Not black households but South African households. Hence the emergence of informal settlements or squatters camps in which whites are residents.

In addition, worsening unemployment, now at a terrifying 33.7%, is a nightmare for life in communities. Youth unemployment at 47.3% sees our young people compete for jobs cleaning cars in parking lots, while more self-destruct in drug and alcohol abuse, amid human trafficking, prostitution and other social ills. Nelson Mandela’s democratic South Africa, despite the real developmental progress over the years, continues to be a nation of two distinct societies. The one luxuriates and the other swirls in poverty.

Distressingly, some of our political actors, organisations and individuals seem gleefully oblivious as they lick their lips after winning wards off the ANC. “It is our turn” is the extent to which service to society has been trivialised. Yet, and rising above this short-sightedness, the fact is that ours has been and is still a transforming environment with embedded dynamics which are beyond control, including that of the ANC.

In such environments those in the inherited power bloc – political, economic and social – do all they can to protect or recoup their past privileges or benefits. The ANC justly passed laws and interventions on the basis of public interest and a better South Africa but could not do anything to overcome that silent and brutish resistance, a situation that included challenges to transformation in the Constitutional Court.

True, the ANC also lacked grit and passion in implementation; and this was indeed a lost opportunity as it enjoyed mass and passionate support, with broader society kissing the very ground that Mandela walked on. The private sector initiated programmes to overcome the past but these have lost momentum.

This article is not in defence of the ANC but an appeal for an honest appraisal of the situation. None can blame the ANC alone for where we are. Particularly as the desperation in Black South Africa now sees the ugly face of populism on the rise, and we may see governance become a swinging door as party after party comes in. We may end up with a government/coalitions we least wanted, with anarchy as a consequence when unattainable promises remain as such. Our standing in the global economy will be shattered as uncertainty will be the order of the day, and lack of confidence in our economy will rise, affecting investments.

Critical issues

Accordingly, and still looking at the big picture, the most important issue is food on the table and that our young find their place in the sun. There must thus be a focus on some very critical issues. A few are stated below.

The first is that a host of research centres have produced volumes on the barriers to entry, which bar new black entrants into the economy. Failure to get into markets grows unemployment. The government recently released a report on the eradication of red tape, but it focused on the reduction of red tape in government and did not include the private sector. Yet, the private sector has massive red tape, resulting in barriers to entry. Very little is said or done about these barriers.

The second elephant in the room is Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE). For as long as the main focus is redistribution it will have limited success in integrating blacks into the economy. Instead, unemployment will worsen – as proof, despite 15 years of the policy and with numerous amendments, unemployment worsened year after year. For the record, BBBEE is critical for the future; what is needed is a better model and, above all, measurable, impactful and integrity-driven implementation of the enterprise and supplier development leg.

Thus, and to stress, BBBEE’s major focus must be on economic growth which means getting blacks – as many as possible – to be producers and entrepreneurs. There are many proven models for community entrepreneurship, which include China’s shared economy prototype (“raise the ocean and all boats will float,” as they say).

The third most critical point is corruption and the blame must not only be on the government and officials, since it also involves the private sector. It is fully nonracial and fast becoming the norm.

The fourth critical point is that for as long as the black middle class and intelligentsia do not hold leaders to account, it will not get better. Swathes in these groupings, with some isolated instances of black responsibility and conscience, are simply not playing their role in being the custodians of morality and accountability.

In conclusion, and for me personally, the most painful aspect of the defeat is the impact on the black child’s psyche and pride – the embedding of thinking that blacks cannot rule. This is how deeply painful the ANC defeat is, and it was in a free and fair election. DM